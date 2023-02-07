ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
defenseworld.net
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)
TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Generation Bio worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,100 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRX)
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3,818.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Glenview Trust Co Buys 85,309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,038.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Comments / 0