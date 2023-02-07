Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
The United State Tops World Top Ski Destination Once Again - What a Pleasant Surprise
Looking for the freshest, deepest powder to satisfy your skiing urges? Look no further than the following list of the top ski destinations in the world. Some of the best skiing in the world lie in the United States. From California to Alaska to the northeast states, you’ll find a wide range of ski destinations for every type of skier. In California, one can find skiing in the mountains north and east of Los Angeles, but the best skiing in the state can be found in the Lake Tahoe region, with no less than nine resorts on different sides of the lake. With more than 400 inches of snow each year and such great variety in slopes and resorts, Lake Tahoe is certainly a safe bet for a good ski vacation.
Colorado ski resort recognized for being eco-conscious
There's a push for sustainability in recreation and many ski resorts are making changes to protect the environment they get to operate in. Change like renewable energy to run lifts, electric buses and smarter snowmaking.Some local ski resorts are getting awards for being eco-conscious. While skiers and boarders get to enjoy the best of nature, the infrastructure facilitating the fun can come at a cost to the environment. But, ski areas around the world are recognizing the threat of climate crisis. It comes at no surprise that Aspen carries the clout to campaign for sustainability in Colorado. It's promised a campaign to...
I stayed at 3 Canada ski resorts. My favorite resort is a skier's paradise and comes with a stunning view.
Insider's writer tried three ski resorts in Banff, one of Canada's most popular skiing destinations. Find out which resort ranks the highest and why.
Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip
Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Utah Is Worth A Trip To The Country
There is something special about a visit to the country. In fact, in many of these rural areas, you can find some of the greatest hidden gems. That’s the case with J C’s Country Diner in the small town of Tremonton in northern Utah. This family restaurant and coffee shop is where you can enjoy a home-cooked meal, friendly service, and a cozy atmosphere. This is one restaurant that is well worth a trip to the country.
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
27-year-old youth mentor with a "zest for life" dies at Snowmass ski area
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a lifelong skier with an "unparalleled zest for life" and a passion for the outdoors, teaching children and cooking. Updegraff, who lived in Silverthorne with his close friend Brad Hanshaw, died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release.
Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
[VIDEO] Bull joins skiers on slopes, reportedly ramming three guests
A bull caused a chaotic moment on the slopes at the Rosa Khutor ski resort in Russia earlier this week, when it joined the skiers on a run. A video of the incident was captured by one of the skiers. According to the video's description, the bull rammed at least...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana
Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
Runaway bull charges through resort ramming skiers and snowboarders
Nobody was injured, and only a few skis and boards were damaged as the animal charged down the run
KESQ
‘A floating feather’: China’s latest airport design unveiled
One of China’s best-known architects, Ma Yansong, has unveiled his firm’s vision for a serene new airport terminal in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin province. Intended to resemble a “floating feather” when viewed from above, the design was revealed Tuesday after Ma’s Beijing-based MAD Architects won an international competition to mastermind the expansion of Changchun’s Longjia International Airport.
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
Comments / 0