Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $13.38.
StockNews.com Downgrades Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Kimball International Price Performance. NASDAQ KBAL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average...
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $6.00
Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $873.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45.
The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share
The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Timken in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $495.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,527.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.
