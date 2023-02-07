ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

KTAR.com

Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening

PHOENIX — A nonprofit group that works to prevent homelessness in the Valley held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix. Newsom Village, a UMOM New Day Centers project, has 60 apartments near Ninth Street and Broadway Road. Families earning at or below...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

What’s the impact of an affordable housing project on Chandler?

At least 100 Chandler residents packed a December council meeting to express opposition to an affordable housing project planned for a county island along Ocotillo Road near Arizona Avenue. After the holidays, a few made the trek to downtown Phoenix on a Wednesday morning to voice their concerns to the...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations

Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear

Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
GOODYEAR, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa partnership abuzz about bees

A new local partnership reinforces importance of bees in Arizona’s agricultural economy. Visit Mesa has partnered with Freeman Farms and international company Alvéole to support bee education and sustainability on what it calls the Fresh Foodie Trail. The new collaboration focuses on sharing Mesa’s role in agriculture and...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City faces $20M revenue loss from state tax cuts

State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food – a move that would cost the City of Mesa about $20.4 million. In addition to a vote Feb. 1 by the Senate Commerce Committee on that measure, Senate...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions

Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

New Legislation Could Renew or Destroy Prop 400

AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds

But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Donkey sanctuary feels pain of Rio Verde water struggle

As the owner of Hangry Donkey Sanctuary in Rio Verde Foothills, Rose Carroll can tell a visitor the name of each of her 25 animals and talk about the abuse and neglect they endured before she got them. Take Bill, for example, a donkey that came to her from Kentucky,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ

