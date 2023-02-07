Read full article on original website
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Robert W. Baird Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $90.00
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Isoray, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Isoray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,100 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StockNews.com Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Buy
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
