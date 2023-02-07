Read full article on original website
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday.
Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)
MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)
TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Generation Bio worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $201,847.45 in Stock
Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, February 3rd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of...
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $78.00
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 506 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
