Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Mesa partnership abuzz about bees
A new local partnership reinforces importance of bees in Arizona’s agricultural economy. Visit Mesa has partnered with Freeman Farms and international company Alvéole to support bee education and sustainability on what it calls the Fresh Foodie Trail. The new collaboration focuses on sharing Mesa’s role in agriculture and...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear
Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
City faces $20M revenue loss from state tax cuts
State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food – a move that would cost the City of Mesa about $20.4 million. In addition to a vote Feb. 1 by the Senate Commerce Committee on that measure, Senate...
East Valley Tribune
Backyard Taco celebrates 10 years in Mesa
The business evolved from a backyard party in Mesa and that’s how Backyard Taco’s five East Valley locations recently celebrated 10 years of “Mexcellence.”. Voted “Best of Mesa” the last eight years, Backyard Taco has become a legendary eatery and founder Ruben Alvarez said the secret to its decade-long success is easy to understand.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
East Valley Tribune
Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds
But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
roselawgroupreporter.com
First leg of Sonoran Desert Parkway moving toward completion
The first leg of Sonoran Desert Parkway remains on track for completion this summer, according to a city spokesman. The parkway eventually will provide another route for Maricopans to Interstate 10 across the northern edge of Casa Grande. The $26 million dollar, 1.6-mile first phase of Sonoran Desert Parkway runs...
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
azbex.com
Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated
The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
azbex.com
New Legislation Could Renew or Destroy Prop 400
AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
East Valley Tribune
$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center
Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Incredible Modern Mediterranean Luxury Estate Equipped With Its Own Skating Rink in Scottsdale’s Silverleaf Offered for Lease at $30,000 per Month
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, is best known for selling luxury bespoke properties, but also fulfills the needs of discerning clientele who instead choose to lease. With this in mind, it is proud to announce that this incredible estate in the exclusive Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood is up for lease at $30,000/month.
azbigmedia.com
2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions
Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
prescottenews.com
Phoenix-based solar energy company, Zenernet, LLC out of business with remaining BBB complaints
In January, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) concluded its investigation into the Phoenix, Arizona-based Zenernet, LLC, which offered solar energy products and installation. Multiple reputable websites have noted the Zenernet, LLC being out of business as of December 2022 and the business filed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on January 13, 2023.
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
Comments / 1