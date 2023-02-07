Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA/Very Local documentary on bombing of Harvey’s Casino to premiere at Crest Theatre
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is inviting the public to the premiere of its new documentary with Very Local about the 1980 Harvey's Casino bombing. What to know about the Bringing Down the House documentary. In the dark, early morning hours of Aug. 26, 1980, two men wheeled a...
KCRA.com
Celebrating Black History: Tuskegee Airman descendant keeps legacy alive
Thursday's lesson at Sierra Elementary School in Rocklin did not come from a textbook. "We're talking about World War II," Lanelle Brent told her audience of fourth, fifth and sixth-graders. Brent aimed to bring history to life for the children as she shared a piece of her family's past. She...
foodgressing.com
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
KCRA.com
Video: Raven the rat-chasing terrier dives headfirst into Sacramento's rodent problem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has a rat problem, and Raven the working terrier is doing its part to clean the streets. The tiny terrier is part of a scrappy group of people accompanied by dogs with an eye for hunting rodents. KCRA 3 accompanied the group on one of...
KCRA.com
Competitors on ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ head to Capitol Mall Chef’s Market for vegetarian showdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The two competitors on Very Local’s cooking competition “Plate it, Sacramento!” headed to the downtown area’s Capitol Mall Chef’s Market to seek out some of the freshest produce for this week’s vegetarian showdown. Competitors of each episode are local chefs...
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
Stockton, February 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Stockton. The Franklin Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Edison High School - Stockton on February 08, 2023, 19:00:00. The Edison High School - Stockton soccer team will have a game with Franklin Senior High School on February 08, 2023, 19:00:00.
KCRA.com
The opening of Sacramento’s first cat cafe is delayed — but still in the works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capital Cat Cafe, which would be the city of Sacramento’s first cafe of its kind, was slated to open in 2021 and then in the winter of 2022. Although the opening of the much-anticipated cat-fe has been delayed, owners of the Capital Cat Cafe told KCRA 3 that they still hope to open in the near future.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March
(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March. Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Sacramento’s free 916 gift card promotion running up until Valentine’s Day
(KTXL) — The Buy One, Get One Free promotion for Sacramento’s 916 gift card program will continue up until Valentine’s Day. “Consumers who use this special promotion for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences will also positively impact the local economy in meaningful ways,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program. […]
KCRA.com
Long-time Sacramento restaurant Sam's Hof Brau suffers extensive damage from fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning fire heavily damaged a popular Sacramento County restaurant Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau near the intersection of El Camino and Watt Avenues, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Officials told KCRA 3 that...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
Comments / 1