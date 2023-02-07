Read full article on original website
Related
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
TMZ.com
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef
J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Cardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight
Cardi B seemingly reprimanded Quavo and Offset after their reported scuffle at the GRAMMYS. The 30-year-old rapper reportedly jumped into the mix after her husband was barred from joining Quavo on stage for his Takeoff tribute performance. Their alleged disagreement resulted in both men coming to blows, TMZ reports.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Issues Apology To Robert Glasper Amid GRAMMY LossWillie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 TributeOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYs “He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” the outlet detailed, asserting “the GRAMMYs had asked Offset...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Has Drink Thrown At Her & Gets Spat On By Upset Fan
GloRilla felt the wrath of an angry fan this week when a drink was hurled in her direction as she was leaving a venue. Footage of the incident circulated online and showed Big Glo being escorted by a team of people as a woman threw a drink at her and began cursing at the rapper. The Memphis native saw the woman and pointed her out as a security team was moving her to safety.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Calls Out 'Bozo' J. Prince Over Cardi B Gang Beef Claims
Wack 100 has waded into the feud between Offset and J. Prince, accusing the latter of “lying” about protecting Cardi B in a gang beef. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder laid into the Migos rapper in a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), calling him a “fake muthafucka” while reminding him of their many interactions in the past, contradicting Offset’s previous claim that he doesn’t know Prince “from a can of paint.”
thesource.com
[WATCH] Wack 100 Calls J. Prince a ‘Bozo’ Over Claims He Saved Cardi B./Offset in Gang Beef in Cali
Culture critic Wack 100 has jumped into the line of fire between J. Prince and Offset after disputing claims that the Rap-a-Lot Records mogul rescued Cardi B. during a potential gang beef with the Crips for her use of the word “flu” before a performance in Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Nears Settlement With Remy Martin In Branson Cognac Bottle Lawsuit
50 Cent is reportedly nearing a settlement with Remy Martin in relation to the pair’s lawsuit over the Branson Cognac bottle. The cognac brand had initially sued 50’s Jackson’s Sire Spirits in 2021 and accused the Branson Cognac bottle design of being a rip-off of Remy Martin’s Centaure de Diamant bottle. According to Reuters and Vibe, E. Remy Martin & Co claimed in a Manhattan court on Friday (February 3) that the Branson bottle was a”blatant attempt” to copy its X.O. design. The company described it as “nearly indistinguishable” from Remy Martin’s bottle, and called it a “near exact reproduction.”
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
thesource.com
‘Supersonic’ Group J.J. Fad Calls Out Grammy’s For Not Including Or Inviting Them
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles and some notables were left off the invitation list. This year’s ceremony dedicated a tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executive produced by Questlove. The list of veteran artists that hit the stage showed the stages of hip hop. De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more. But one groundbreaking trio is speaking up about not being included or invited.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Invites Rod Wave to His Super Bowl Executive Suite
Rod Wave was willing to split nearly $1 million with a rapper he barely even likes just to sit in a box at the Super Bowl, but now he may get to enjoy the game with a rapper he likely admires!!!. Rick Ross got wind of Rod Wave's baller budgetary...
SZA Thee Stallion Sets Off Massive Swoonami Across Social Media, Yams Yammmendously In New York Times Magazine
SZA covers 'New York Times Magazine' after slaying the 2023 Grammys where she set off a massive thirst wave across social media.
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
Offset won't stand for those Grammy brawl reports and J. Prince's 'internet games'
Rapper Offset spoke out against negative speculation around his relationship with his Migos collaborators, including the late Takeoff.
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track
Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
Comments / 0