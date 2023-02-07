Grammy Weekend Notes from Table 119 at Clive Davis Dinner: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elvis Costello Meet Judy Collins

Dionne Warwick has posted her thoughts on the passing of Burt Bacharach to Twitter:. “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

18 HOURS AGO