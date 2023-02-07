Grammy Weekend Notes from Table 119 at Clive Davis Dinner: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elvis Costello Meet Judy Collins

Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the...
Showbiz411
Dionne Warwick Says a Little Prayer for Burt Bacharach: “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member”
Dionne Warwick has posted her thoughts on the passing of Burt Bacharach to Twitter:. “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”
Five Reasons Sheryl Crow Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Sheryl Crow is instantly recognizable in popular music. She's just as likely to be spotted onstage with Keith Richards or Eric Clapton as she is with Dolly Parton or Bob Dylan, and she's long stood as an exemplifying bridge between first-generation rock 'n' rollers and newer breeds that have surfaced more recently.
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Opening Performance of 10-Night NYC Stand
Elvis Costello opened a 10-night run at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre Thursday, the night after Burt Bacharach died, and, as expected, paid tribute to the music legend who was his friend and collaborator since the mid-1990s. He covered three songs that Bacharach had hits with as a songwriter in the 1960s, with the promise of getting to some of the many songs they wrote together later in the run. “It’s been a tough day,” Costello told the sold-out crowd. “You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel
On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its slate of nominees for the Class of 2023: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order (interestingly, the two groups — the latter of which was formed after Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis’s suicide — are being nominated as one entity), Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote
Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab
Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
Mick Fleetwood Plays Christine McVie Song at 2023 Grammys Tribute With Sheryl Crow + Bonnie Raitt
One of the biggest losses in the music world over the past year was the death of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter-keyboardist and pianist Christine McVie. Though the tributes flowed after her death in late November of 2022, the GRAMMYS provided a perfect platform to pay tribute to her musical legacy, with McVie's longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood joining Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a performance of "Songbird" during the In Memoriam segment.
Showbiz411
Movie Audiences are Fonda “80 for Brady,” Now the Number 1 Movie in the US for Two Days in a Row and A Bona Fide Hit
First came “Otto.” Not it’s time for Brady. The number 1 movie Monday and Tuesday was “80 for Brady,” starring a quartet of lively, sexy older movie stars including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno. Just retired NFL superstar Tom Brady lends his name to the title, his likeness to some scenes, and a cameo at the end.
Showbiz411
Beyonce’s Grammys Problem: She Will Never Win Album of the Year Until She Makes a Record of Original Songs
On Sunday, Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the Grammys for his “Harry’s House.”. It had nothing to do with being a guy or being white. “Harry’s House” is an album of all original songs. You may not like them, but they are not sampled. They may sound like old songs, but they stand on their own.
Showbiz411
Burt Bacharach Won 2 Oscars for Best Song, But No Grammy Song of the Year for His 60s Classics
Burt Bacharach won only one Grammy Award for Song of the Year. That was “That’s What Friends Are For,” in 1987. And that’s based a lot on the deep sentiment over the AIDS crisis. But for everyone who complains about the Grammys now, think of this:...
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
