Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired in Ely
ELY, Iowa — The Linn Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots being fired in Ely. Gunfire was heard around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 1700 block of East Pacific St. The shots were reported to the sheriff's office early Tuesday morning. According to a press...
1650thefan.com
Tobacco Compliance Checks Conducted in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls Police Investigative unit members recently partnered with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division to conduct tobacco compliance checks at area businesses in Cedar Falls. The program is part of the I-PLEDGE initiative. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, entered the establishments and attempted to purchase tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. Compliance checks were completed at 38 different businesses in Cedar Falls which resulted in seven violations. Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to a minor include a $135 fine for a first offense.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested In Deadly Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested 21-year old Paris Diamond in connection with the homicide investigation of Mohamed Tawfik, January 8, 2023. The United States Marshal's Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force located Diamond in Cedar Rapids and arrested him on outstanding warrants for:. Murder 1st Degree. Robbery...
KCJJ
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
cbs2iowa.com
Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash
One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
cbs2iowa.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney statement on Walker killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice have responded following a statement from the Linn County Attorney concerning the Devonna Walker killing and surrounding investigation. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on Friday, three weeks after his office got the final report...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
The Best Pizza Places in the Corridor for National Pizza Day 2023
Today is February 9th, which is also known as National Pizza Day!. On a day dedicated to pizza, we took a look at reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor to figure out some of the top pizza places here in the Corridor. Here are five of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area:
Oelwein Couple Turns To City Council In Chicken Dispute
To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.
Comments / 5