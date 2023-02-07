ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

'I'm Confident' - Graham Potter On Remainder Of Season

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccJs7_0kerQt5t00

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has discussed his expectations for the rest of the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Given the historic influx of players this past January, it is only logical that expectations have to be adjusted for the remainder of their season. Graham Potter took the chance to discuss this recently.

To begin with, the Chelsea boss stated that he is very confident in his group but also acknowledged that the team needs time to gel as a group, a logical observation.

'I'm confident with the potential that we have, with the ability that is in the group. What we need to do now is gel the team. That's the challenge. There's a lot of football to play.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgk43_0kerQt5t00

IMAGO / Colorsport

Potter finished by reiterating that, if the Blues want to accomplish their goals this season, they need to take things one day at a time and progress as a group on a daily basis.

'But at the same time, I don't want to waste too much time worrying about what we're going to do in four months' time, I want to focus on the next day, next training session & next game.'

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
sporf.com

Christian Eriksen: How long will the Manchester United star be out for?

Christian Eriksen has made a monumental impact at Old Trafford throughout the season. But for now, Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to make his side tick without the Danish international. While Saturday marked a big win for Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA...
BBC

West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final

Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final. The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.
BBC

'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'

After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
SkySports

Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?

Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC

'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'

What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy