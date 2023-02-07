'I'm Confident' - Graham Potter On Remainder Of Season

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has discussed his expectations for the rest of the season.

Given the historic influx of players this past January, it is only logical that expectations have to be adjusted for the remainder of their season. Graham Potter took the chance to discuss this recently.

To begin with, the Chelsea boss stated that he is very confident in his group but also acknowledged that the team needs time to gel as a group, a logical observation.

'I'm confident with the potential that we have, with the ability that is in the group. What we need to do now is gel the team. That's the challenge. There's a lot of football to play.'

Potter finished by reiterating that, if the Blues want to accomplish their goals this season, they need to take things one day at a time and progress as a group on a daily basis.

'But at the same time, I don't want to waste too much time worrying about what we're going to do in four months' time, I want to focus on the next day, next training session & next game.'

