OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith
William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith. Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator. Smitty...
OBITUARY: Wilson Douglas ‘Doug’ Taylor
Wilson Douglas “Doug” Taylor, age 96, went to his eternal home on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Woodbury Nursing Center. He was farmer, Rutherford County Deputy Sheriff, Rutherford County Commissioner, and a Warden at the Rutherford County Correctional Facility. Doug was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
OBITUARY: Margie Berry
Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.
OBITUARY: William ‘Alan’ Hall
William “Alan” Hall, age 64 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com. For more...
OBITUARY: Clyde Bowman
Clyde Bowman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. Clyde proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, James Veston Bowman and Jessie Beulah...
OBITUARY: Brady R. Downing
Brady R. Downing, age 83 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Downing was born July 2, 1939 in Mayo, FL. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Peggy” Downing; and son, Donnie Charles. Survived by daughter, Diana (Kurt) Burfield; son Brad (Angie) Downing; and...
OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt
Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith. Survivors...
OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland
Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro. Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet. She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She...
OBITUARY: Barbara Murphy Earp
Barbara Murphy Earp passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, WV and a resident of Rutherford County. Barbara was a member of Mission Point Community Church and retired from the State of Tennessee as Vital Records Clerk with...
OBITUARY: Melvin Palmer Brunstad
Melvin Palmer Brunstad, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Melvin was born on November 14th, 1943 to parents Oscar and Hattie Brunstad of Hoquiam, Washington. Melvin and Elizabeth met while he traveled the corporate world. Melvin met Elizabeth, a Tennesse...
OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall
On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family. Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN. She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009,...
OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Ernie’ William Brothers Jr.
Ernest “Ernie” William Brothers, Jr. age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023, at the Tennessee Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on July 19, 1937, in Christiana, TN to the late Ernest W. Brothers, Sr., and Inez Williams Brothers. He...
OBITUARY: June Faye Scott
Mrs. June Faye Scott, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Raymond and Mamie Bowman Adams. Mrs. Scott was a 1958 graduate of Kittrell High School where she played basketball. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. Mrs. Scott enjoyed all kinds of crafts including sewing and knitting.
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award
The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center. Chris Jones is...
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report. Last seen unknown. 2. Juan...
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville International Airport
These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 7, 2023. Click here for more health scores. PlaceScore / UpdateDate. 400 Degrees92 / 979/27/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C)998/15/2022. 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-D)998/18/2022.
