Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KTRE
Temple PD: missing girl safely located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes...
KTRE
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
KTRE
Waco man charged with slitting throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
KTRE
Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black...
KTRE
Axtell man accused of shooting wife after woman refused to answer questions over alleged affair
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he shot his wife in the leg while she was in bed. Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed under $1 million bond after sheriff’s deputies say he shot his wife Monday night during an argument over her alleged infidelity.
KTRE
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of protesters Thursday night demanded action and justice after Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple police officer charged in the shooting death of Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019, was acquitted by a jury. “12 people decided that Michael Dean’s life didn’t matter...
Comments / 0