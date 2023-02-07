Read full article on original website
KLTV
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KLTV
Temple PD: missing girl safely located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes...
KLTV
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
KLTV
DeCruz Trial: Former DA examines jury’s not guilty verdict, ongoing legal fight over body camera footage
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The fatal shooting of Michael Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop in 2019, sparked national attention with thousands voicing their opinion on the altercation that led to the arrest of the officer involved in the traffic stop. Three years later, only 12 opinions...
KLTV
Axtell man accused of shooting wife after woman refused to answer questions over alleged affair
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he shot his wife in the leg while she was in bed. Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed under $1 million bond after sheriff’s deputies say he shot his wife Monday night during an argument over her alleged infidelity.
KLTV
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of protesters Thursday night demanded action and justice after Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple police officer charged in the shooting death of Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019, was acquitted by a jury. “12 people decided that Michael Dean’s life didn’t matter...
