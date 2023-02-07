AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he shot his wife in the leg while she was in bed. Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed under $1 million bond after sheriff’s deputies say he shot his wife Monday night during an argument over her alleged infidelity.

