Axtell, TX

KLTV

Temple PD: missing girl safely located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes...
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
KILLEEN, TX
KLTV

Axtell man accused of shooting wife after woman refused to answer questions over alleged affair

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - An Axtell man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he shot his wife in the leg while she was in bed. Rainer Joseph Hebert, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed under $1 million bond after sheriff’s deputies say he shot his wife Monday night during an argument over her alleged infidelity.
AXTELL, TX

