ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Picture shows incredible find in house’s walls

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2501Gy_0kerPabX00

Nick Castro, the owner of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in the pest control industry for over 20 years.

He has seen many bizarre things in his career, but recently he came across a discovery that left him stunned.

Castro was called to a house to deal with a woodpecker that was causing damage to the siding by storing acorns in the holes it created.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liMXU_0kerPabX00
Mr Castro collected around 320kg of acorns.
Facebook

When he cut into the wall to remove the acorns, he was met with a never-ending stream of acorns pouring out.

“They just kept coming and coming, non-stop,” Castro told The Dodo .

“Acorns were thought to be only about a quarter of the way up the wall. Turned out, they were piled high up to the attic of the house.”

Castro opened more holes around the house , but the acorns kept spilling out, totaling around 700 pounds, which filled eight large rubbish bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWSEs_0kerPabX00
Nick Castro, the owner of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, was called to a house to deal with a woodpecker that was causing damage.
Facebook

According to the pest controller, the bird had stored acorns all over the house, creating clear woodpecker holes everywhere.

“You would think this bird had stored food all over,” Castro said.

“The bird had completely destroyed the exterior of the house with the holes it had made. Acorns were stored all over siding and trim.”

Castro said that the bird was “crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Y7eA_0kerPabX00
The woodpecker had holes all over the house where it would drop the acorns into the walls.
Facebook

“We actually saw him there when we were there putting more in the holes he created,” he said.’

The bird had put acorns through the chimney stack after making hundreds of holes in the wood siding surrounding it, and then it came through the attic ventilation port holes.

“Acorns were piled from the lower floor to about 20 feet up into the attic,” Castro said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Xnhy_0kerPabX00
Despite the damage caused, the bird wasn’t harmed.
Facebook

At Nick’s Extreme Pest Control, “All animals are handled humanely and never euthanized,” and this case was no exception.

The woodpecker was left alone, and the homeowners simply patched the holes outside the house.

It was hoped that adding new vinyl siding would encourage the bird to find a new place to store its food, which would ultimately be best for the bird, whose hard work finding acorns was going to waste.

“I never saw anything like that before,” Castro said.

Comments / 397

Joe Bidumb
3d ago

Wonder if their heating and cooling bill will increase now. All those acorns probably provided some kind of insulation.

Reply(18)
214
Mahogany Smith
2d ago

I think those woodpeckers are going to be pretty pissed off when they come back and find that those acorns are not there they've worked hard all summer till now they going to be upset they going to be upset but tell them they going to have to come with a couple of coins cuz we had to fix the wall they need to pay half

Reply(3)
49
oldschool
2d ago

I have never in many years of my life seen one acorn that looked like that. I think they just put something in a pile for a story.

Reply(11)
52
Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
New York Post

I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me

He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
New York Post

Zoogoer hits chimpanzee with water bottle — and the chimp hits back: video

A tourist threw a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee’s enclosure at a zoo — provoking the animal to strike back. Security footage shows a man throwing a plastic bottle toward a chimp at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China on Sunday, Newsflare reported. Once the chimpanzee — known as Diu Na Xing — noticed it in his habitat, he grabbed the bottle and started banging it on the ground, and threw it back into the crowd of tourists. A girl’s eyebrow was allegedly bleeding after being hit by the plastic bottle, and her phone screen was also cracked. The girl can be seen holding her face and walking away from the enclosure. Tourists were advised not to tease the primate, who is well-known for throwing stones, mud and other items at guests of the zoo. Changsha Ecological Zoo’s publicity department reported the case to management and said they will enhance the inspection at the enclosure. The incident caused outrage and concerns online. “I have been there before and could really feel its anger. I saw some tourists provoked it first before it fought back,” one person said on Chinese social media. “Throw the man into the chimpanzee enclosure,” another commented.
WKRC

Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued

HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
NEVADA STATE
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy