Intermedia Cloud Communications Receives Multiple Awards from CRN for its Continued Commitment to the IT Channel Partner Community

Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced
Awards celebrate accomplishments of partners demonstrating excellence in six categories. Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results. “We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased...
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
Vonage Named a Winner in Cloud Awards for Best Use of AI
Vonage AI Studio, Low Code/No Code Solution, Recognized for Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named a winner in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards. The Company received the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing for its low code/no code solution Vonage AI Studio.
Avaya’s John Lindsley Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list by CRN identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. The alliance expands Anaplan’s...
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
Pipedrive Recognizes Top Partners for Outstanding Performance across the Solution Provider Ecosystem
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced the winners of its annual Pipedrive Partner Awards. The honors celebrate the solution providers’ invaluable and customer-driven success in facilitating and leveraging Pipedrive services to customers. Based on its 2022 performance and including net new...
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
