Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
salestechstar.com
Fabric Introduces the Partner Elite Program to Reshape Retail Fulfillment
Program provides resources and support tailored to system integrators, referral partners and OEMs. New Global Director of Partnerships Kimberly Barr named to launch the new initiative. Fabric technology offers dramatic gains in throughput speed, capacity flexibility, storage density and cost reduction. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, is launching...
salestechstar.com
InRule Technology Seeks Continued Success in 2023 After Significant Growth in 2022
InRule Technology, an intelligence automation company providing integrated decisioning, machine learning and process automation software to the enterprise, kicks off 2023 with significant momentum after a successful 2022 fueled by new growth capital, product innovations, and an expanded team. New Investments. In mid-October, InRule announced it received a new strategic...
salestechstar.com
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
salestechstar.com
Improve Business Critical Operations Through Data-Intensive Workflow Automation and Actionable Insights with TotalAgility 7.11
Kofax, a leading provider of Intelligent Automation software, is excited to announce the latest release of TotalAgility – a low-code Intelligent Automation Platform. TotalAgility 7.11 adds several improvements, such as enhanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), new low code design features, and enhanced DevSecOps capabilities. TotalAgility 7.11 helps businesses better address critical, unstructured data out-of-the-box, facilitate adoption of automation amongst developers and business users alike, and scale automation securely in the cloud amongst distributed workforces.
salestechstar.com
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Executives Identify Technology and Digital Transformation as the #1 Way to Bolster Innovation Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
2023 State of Revenue Report from Model N identifies pharmaceutical, medical technology and high-tech manufacturer perspectives on market challenges. Model N Inc., the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced the results of its fifth annual State of Revenue Report. The report captures detailed data intended to help life sciences and high-tech executives proactively plan and implement strategies to grow company revenue and market share. All executives agreed that innovation is critical to business growth and ranked technology and digital transformation as the #1 focus to strengthen innovation in 2023. Executives also named several market headwinds such as supply chain disruption (43%) and inflation (84%) as having an impact on revenue optimization, compliance, and innovation.
salestechstar.com
Oomnitza Survey Reveals Half of Enterprises Waste More than 10% of Their Annual Budget on Software, SaaS and Cloud Infrastructure
Less than One Third of Respondents Indicated Mature Process Automation for SaaS License and Cloud Infrastructure Reclamation and Optimization. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced a new survey, the 2023 Snapshot Survey: SaaS and Cloud Spend Optimization & Automation. The research, conducted by YouGov, found that half of enterprises waste more than 10% of their annual budget on software, SaaS and cloud infrastructure and a third of respondents reported wasting between 10%-20% of their annual application expenditures due to unused, unaccounted for or mismanaged SaaS and Software subscriptions and licenses.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
salestechstar.com
Maturity and Innovation: dxFeed Boosts Revenues 30% in 2022, Continuing a Strong 5-Year Growth Trend of 575%
DxFeed has announced a strong growth of 30% in 2022, securing its leading position as a data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and crypto/DeFi space. The company has shown a stable trend of total revenue growth exceeding 575% over the last 5 years.
salestechstar.com
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
salestechstar.com
New Research Reveals 9 out 10 Companies Lose Revenue Due to Issues in the Lead Lifecycle Management Process
Teams Struggle with Manual Processes, Siloed Systems and Complex Tech Stacks. Most companies (95.4%) are facing annual revenue loss due to operational issues related to lead lifecycle management, according to new research released today from Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration. Of the companies who reported $100M or more in revenue, more than half (68%) estimate a loss of at least $5M—five percent of their revenue—annually. The research analyzed current challenges Sales Ops, Marketing Ops and RevOps (Revenue Operations) teams face when attempting to deliver high-quality leads through their marketing and sales pipelines, including time-consuming processes, lack of integration capabilities and complex tech stacks. The top three business objectives of operations teams surveyed include increasing the total volume of deals moving through the sales process and converting into revenue, delivering high-quality leads and improving engagement rates on content. However, these efforts are often obstructed by inefficiencies in the many steps involved in delivering leads through the sales cycle from initial capture to the point of sale—a staggering 88.6% of teams report issues with their lead lifecycle management processes.
salestechstar.com
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
salestechstar.com
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
salestechstar.com
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
Comments / 0