Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
salestechstar.com
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
salestechstar.com
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
Mable and Smart Warehousing Partner to Provide an Innovative 3PL Solution for Emerging, Better-for-You CPG Brands
Smart Warehousing, an industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, and logistical solutions company with 38 warehouses throughout the US, is announcing a partnership with Mable, a wholesale platform representing over 3k emerging, better-for-you food brands. The partnership provides small, new-to-market food and beverage brands with a flexible 3PL solution. “We are very excited...
salestechstar.com
G2 Reveals 2023 Best Software Award Winners
Rooted in verified customer review data, best software companies and products are ranked across 30 different lists. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards. Determined by G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, hundreds of software companies and products have been named across 30 different “Best of” lists.
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream Software
CPM software can allow corporations to track key performance indicators (KPIs) more effectively; Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream Software chats about it’s core benefits:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Tom, tell us about yourself and your role at OneStream Software, how has the platform evolved over the years?. Thank...
salestechstar.com
The Complete Delivery Management System From Bringoz Now Available on Sap Store
Bringoz announced today that its Complete Delivery Management Software is now available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Bringoz’s software integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and provides advanced solutions to manage operations across the first, mid and last-mile. “Today’s fast-moving and complex landscape requires...
salestechstar.com
LTIMindtree Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization. LTIMindtree is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America and India. By recognizing its enterprise test solutions through the specialization, LTIMindtree will offer a winning edge to global insurance companies in their transformation journey using the Guidewire platform.
Comments / 0