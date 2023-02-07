ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Orange

Syracuse University is adding an esports major that will be available next fall

Syracuse University is creating a new esports major, which administrators said could become available as soon as this fall. The major, a joint program between the Falk College of Human Sport and Dynamics and Newhouse School of Public Communications, is the first of its kind at a Research-1 institution like SU.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs awards 6 scholarships for students

Syracuse University's Office of Veteran and Military Affairs announced on Tuesday that military-connected students at SU can apply to six different scholarships totaling over $15,000. The scholarships are funded through donors and stakeholders. Students...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

New esports major at SU to launch as soon as fall semester

Syracuse University is creating a new esports major, which administrators said could become available as soon as this fall. The major, a joint program between the Falk College of Human Sport and Dynamics and Newhouse School of Public Communications, is the first of its kind at a Research-1 institution like SU.
Daily Orange

After 17 years, SU culinary professor ‘Chef U’ will retire from teaching

Not many students can say their professor is a master chocolate sculptor, professional ice carver and a "master distiller." But for the last 17 years, Chris Uyehara, a culinary professor at SU, has made that a reality for his students.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Design students frustrated with transportation delays, trolley inefficiencies

Michela Galego has gotten three parking tickets on Syracuse University's campus after racing to make her classes on time. Galego, a communications design student in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, commutes from the Nancy Cantor Warehouse in downtown Syracuse and doesn't have time in her schedule to park farther away.
Daily Orange

SU student’s ‘The ChatGPT Promptbook’ offers insight into the controversial chatbot

Justin Gluska sees ChatGPT as the "beginning of something massive.". Gluska, a senior majoring in computer science, presented his new book "The ChatGPT Promptbook" — which shares research, creative and promotion insight into the new AI technology — at a book talk in Bird Library on Wednesday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Black mothers, birthing people should not be dying in Onondaga

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Birth and reproductive justice is a human right. So why aren't more and more providers honoring this? Why must mothers keep dying?. Especially in Onondaga County, with the maternal mortality rate over...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

SU’s BioInspired Institute brings interdisciplinary approach to cutting-edge tech

When Professor Zhenyu Gan was a graduate student at the University of Michigan, traveling and finding researchers outside of his field was a tedious process that he couldn't replicate often. Even the annual or biannual engineering conferences he would attend didn't help foster the long-term collaboration he needed.
Daily Orange

Mayor Ben Walsh’s priorities are in the wrong places, gun violence needs precedence

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Jan. 16, 11 year old Brexailee Torres-Ortiz was killed in a drive-by shooting in Syracuse. Three days later, in Baldwinsville, a teen girl and father were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Another seven days later, a 17 year old boy was shot in both arms but luckily survived.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

‘Across the world:’ Froggies releases first single while bandmates study abroad

Before their last show in November, the members of Froggies met at Corey Chun and Maria Nido's house, where the band wrote music together, hosted an acoustic concert series called The Recital and took promotional photos for its first single, "Less Than."
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse uses strong 3rd quarter to upset No. 14 North Carolina

Kayla McPherson had just gone coast-to-coast for the Tar Heels. But on the ensuing Syracuse possession, Dyaisha Fair was wide open on the right wing. She pulled up and drained the 3 while getting fouled on the follow through late in the third quarter. Fair made the four-point play and the Orange took a 15-point lead into the fourth.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat UAlbany, start 2-0

Syracuse's season opener didn't go as planned when Vermont took a one-goal lead late in the third quarter. Still, the Orange rallied for three straight goals from their new offensive trio — Joey Spallina, Jackson Birtwistle and Owen Hiltz — to defeat the Catamounts 7-5.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse ranks 3rd in ACC preseason poll, 2 named to All-Preseason team

Syracuse ranked No. 3 in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Lacrosse Coaches Poll for the second year running, according to the conference. The Orange recorded 85 total points in voting, coming just one shy of Boston College, which ranks second.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s 1st ranked win: Georgia Woolley catches fire

Two games prior, against then No.13-ranked Virginia Tech, Syracuse trailed the Hokies 52-50 going into the final period. Then, VT went on a 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter, dashing SU's dreams of obtaining its first ranked win of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Bust a move with these 5 concerts this weekend

House venue Redgate will be starting the Valentine's Day weekend with a concert full of SU talent. The bands Subject to Change and Cribulis, joined by Nate Glyn, will be performing at the venue on Euclid Avenue. Tickets can be bought at the door. Direct message @redgatecuse on Instagram for the address.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse goalie Will Mark named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

After a 13-save performance in Syracuse's season-opening win over Vermont on Saturday, goalie Will Mark was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Making his first start for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about Syracuse’s next opponent UAlbany

Syracuse scraped by Vermont 7-5 in its first game of the season, scoring four straight goals in the second period before the Catamounts rattled off four of their own. The final result was the least amount of goals the Orange have allowed since last season's opener.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s win over Florida State: Girard leads, Mintz closes out

Syracuse headed to Tallahassee, Florida for the first and only time this season, slated against a struggling Florida State team. The Orange got off to a quick lead with a 7-0 run, but the Seminoles took a lead late in the second half and held on to it for almost 14 minutes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat struggling Florida State

Syracuse ended a three-game losing streak with a nine-point road win over Boston College on Saturday. Jesse Edwards poured in 27 points, becoming a dominant scorer in the second half, and Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III combined for another 33. Despite shooting only 4-for-14 from 3-point range, the Orange shot over 51% from the field, putting up the most points since January 21 against Georgia Tech.
SYRACUSE, NY

