Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Kayla McPherson had just gone coast-to-coast for the Tar Heels. But on the ensuing Syracuse possession, Dyaisha Fair was wide open on the right wing. She pulled up and drained the 3 while getting fouled on the follow through late in the third quarter. Fair made the four-point play and the Orange took a 15-point lead into the fourth.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO