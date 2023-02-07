Read full article on original website
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Perrelet Refreshes the “Weekend” Collection With Grass Green Dials
Perrelet has updated its “Weekend” collection with a new round of men’s dress watches featuring vivid green dials. First introduced in 2019, the “Weekend” line focuses on timeless pieces imbued with retro and contemporary elements. While the previous offerings feature relatively classic dial colors, the new iterations are revitalized with refreshing grass green dials. Not just a trendy hue, the bold green color brings a refreshing outlook to its wearers’ wardrobes with a serene and modern mood.
The Russell Athletic Created for HIP Collection Presents "The New Suit"
Dedicated to providing new and exciting products for those that care about good design and quality, Leeds-based lifestyle retailer HIP has teamed up with Russell Athletic to present “The New Suit.” The Russell Athletic Created for HIP collection is a 12-piece casual range that builds on Russell’s place as a symbol of timeless athleisure wear.
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now. The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
Beyoncé Drops New Ivy Park Collection As ‘Renaissance’ Tickets Sell Out
Beyoncé previewed Park Trail during her viral performance in Dubai at last month's Atlantis Royal Hotel opening.
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal
Zaya Wade posed on Instagram in an all white gown alongside her proud parents ahead of her winter formal.
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Louis Vuitton Reveals First Clothing Line for Babies
Louis Vuitton is bringing luxury to tiny tots as the fashion house is releasing its first clothing line for babies on March 3. “The collection represents a thoughtful range of everyday pieces and special occasion styles, of first toys that can become lifelong keepsakes” the house shared in an official statement.
The North Face Brings the Outdoors to City Slickers With Its SS23 Collection
The North Face is bringing the outdoors to urban dwellers with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Reawaken.”. Flexing its expertise in functional clothing, the assortment of carefully grafted garments are specifically designed for adventures out in nature. Thoughtfully made pieces deliver a high degree of versatility as detachable hems and zippers allow for greater flexibility and different modes of wearing.
MSCHF's Big Red Boots Go 'BOING'
Reality is overrated; dressing like you've stepped straight out of a cartoon is clearly the new wave. Continuing its recent trend of making childish fantasies a reality, MSCHF's new Big Red Boots take inspiration from the namesake footwear of Dora the Explorer's simian companion, turning the monkey's footwear into an absurd over-the-top reality. Bearing a heavy resemblance to Astro Boy's rocket boots, the cartoonish shoes feature a minimal, oversized design that's as close to the Platonic ideal of "boot" (with a bright red rubber shell). MSCHF boasts that the Big Red Boots go "BOING!" when you kick someone.
Luxury Bags: Does the Cost Reflect the Quality?
Think of any designer luxury bag you could buy right now. A few popular silhouettes might come to mind: The Dior Saddle; The Prada Cleo; Gucci's latest iteration of their 1960s style, The Jackie. But what if we told you the expert-approved move might be to spend your money on lesser-known, mid-tier luxury brands? Recently, there seems to have been an uptick of people complaining about being fatigued by the designer luxury bag space — you know, those big Fashion Houses that come to mind when asked if you could have any bag, which one would you get? — and they have some pretty convincing points about why to invest in a lesser-known, but still up-to-par, name-brand bag.
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez wore a little bit of every style while arriving to her studio in Los Angeles today; a cropped turtle-neck sweater, ripped joggers, black sneakers and a Hermès Birkin Bag that made for an outfit that of course, J. Lo would pull off. The singer cuffed the sweater’s bell sleeves below the wrists and wore black biker shorts underneath the tapered knee-baring joggers. Pairing her athletic yet cozy dance studio look with gradient sunnies, Lopez wore her hair up in an off-duty bun while sporting a nude manicure. The “Shotgun Wedding” lead wore black running sneakers to complete the look. The...
Evolving Madewell, a Reset for Spring
Take another look at Madewell. The casual, laid-back, denim-driven brand is entering the new year with a “culled-down, elevated and refined” collection aimed at keeping pace with America’s fast-changing shopping patterns. Under the spotlight for spring: Madewell’s “new classics” — the leather blazer, poplin shirt, the trench coat, a relaxed suit, a sling bag, the slip dress — as well as trending denim leg shapes, oversized separates, and styles and outfits versatile to wear day-into-night and for different occasions.More from WWDNew York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part ThreeA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations:...
M.Gemi: Sustainable Italian Shoes That Will Complete Your Wardrobe
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. There's something about Italian fashion that can help awaken your inner, most elegant personal style. The designs, the quality, the timelessness — and brands like M.Gemi prove why, when it […]
Supreme Teases SS23 Collection
Supreme just dropped a teaser of its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection, and we’re already very invested in what’s to come. Sharing an image likely taken from its new lookbook, the brand captioned the post “New Spring/Summer 2023 collection coming soon.” If the previous drop cycle is to be followed, then it appears that the full lookbook may well land on Supreme’s website early next week, and it looks like it’ll be a big one.
Chloé's New Digital ID Will Streamline Fashion Resale Forever
Chloé‘s new digital ID is set to change the way we see fashion resale, making it even easier to trace the origins of your pre-loved pieces and to sell them after you’re done. Dubbed Chloé Vertical, the new innovation includes an ownership certificate which enables its owner...
Unwind In YMC’s Nature-Loving Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
London-based label YMC has followed up its Barbour International collaboration by revealing its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Celebrating the easy-going lifestyle of the ‘60s hippie movement, the laid-back offering also sees YMC highlight various sustainable practices and bespoke craftsmanship. Referencing the loving mentality of the time, the label’s first seasonal...
Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for ‘And Just Like That..’ Season 2
Nicole Ari Parker gave her outfit a colorful boost while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Feb. 6. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was spotted strutting through the streets of the Big Apple. The “Brown Sugar” actress was clearly thinking spring as she stepped out in a green Louis Vuitton button-down shirt. The vibrant top was tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg trousers that were decorated with a floral print on the side. To further elevate the moment, Parker accessorized her look...
