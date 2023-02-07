Think of any designer luxury bag you could buy right now. A few popular silhouettes might come to mind: The Dior Saddle; The Prada Cleo; Gucci's latest iteration of their 1960s style, The Jackie. But what if we told you the expert-approved move might be to spend your money on lesser-known, mid-tier luxury brands? Recently, there seems to have been an uptick of people complaining about being fatigued by the designer luxury bag space — you know, those big Fashion Houses that come to mind when asked if you could have any bag, which one would you get? — and they have some pretty convincing points about why to invest in a lesser-known, but still up-to-par, name-brand bag.

7 DAYS AGO