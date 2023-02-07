Read full article on original website
Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off. Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve...
Stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Jake Boesen about Kevin Durant’s significant trade and more about the NBA Trade deadline!. Coach Michael...
SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson
We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
Amarillo College ranked best community college in Texas by online ranking
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it was voted as the best community college in Texas by Intelligent.com. According to AC, Intelligent.com placed the college in the number one spot on its list of “Best Community Colleges in Texas” in 2023. The website evaluated 117 community colleges in Texas. The ranking is based on […]
Emma Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
Bands and the 100 Club supporting area first responders with BandFest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bands in the Amarillo area are coming together next weekend to help support the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle’s bandfest is on Feb. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 2022 was a tough year for first...
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In boys basketball tonight, two players stared for the Palo Duro Dons and the Bushland Falcons. Bushland had a tight battle with Canadian in a low scoring game, but Cole Purcell shined. The star senior guard had 22 of the Falcons 35 points including the game-winner and Bushland came away with the 35-32 win.
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship. The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Well-known Attorney Jeff Blackburn has passed away. He was 65. The Houston Chronicle confirmed he died of kidney cancer on Feb. 7. His family announced his passing on social media last night. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with...
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare takes in nearly 9,000 animals in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 2022, 8,914 animals came through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare building. Amarillo’s intake numbers are comparable to cities triple our size, like Austin and Houston. “Historically, the city of Amarillo has treated animal ownership like rural Texas, and as we change our community...
PBS Kids character Donkey Hodie visiting Amarillo for a meet and greet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle PBS is hosting a family fun event to meet and greet Donkey Hodie. Families will get to join and meet Donkey Hodie for story time, there will be snacks from Goody’s Popcorn, and hands-on learning activities with Snapology. Raising Cane’s will also provide...
City of Amarillo, Alex Fairly file first briefs in appeal of Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly have begun to outline their respective arguments in the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, […]
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago was executed on Wednesday, the sixth inmate to be put to death in the U.S. this year and the second in as many days. John...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Future of Amarillo Civic Center up in the air
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Civic Center is still operating at a net loss without a proposed renovation and expansion project after a lawsuit blocked the funding mechanism. After the May election, Amarillo will have a new mayor and new members on the City Council, which could see a shift in priorities. In order […]
