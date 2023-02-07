Read full article on original website
Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
Stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game here. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.
SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson
We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
Amarillo College ranked best community college in Texas by online ranking
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it was voted as the best community college in Texas by Intelligent.com. According to AC, Intelligent.com placed the college in the number one spot on its list of “Best Community Colleges in Texas” in 2023. The website evaluated 117 community colleges in Texas. The ranking is based on […]
Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off. Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Jake Boesen about Kevin Durant’s significant trade and more about the NBA Trade deadline!. Coach Michael...
Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
West Texas A&M University spring enrollment down, retention rates rise for freshmen and sophomores
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is seeing success with its ‘Start Strong’ initiative, seeing retention rates for freshmen and sophomores continue to rise. The university retained 90% of its freshman fall class to the spring semester, more than 4% higher than last springs enrollment. “We have the Start...
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Texas Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according to a family member. As noted in his obituary as released by his most recent law firm, […]
Bushland Lady Falcons win district title with undefeated record, Lady Dons clinch 3rd in district race
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday. The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Well-known Attorney Jeff Blackburn has passed away. He was 65. The Houston Chronicle confirmed he died of kidney cancer on Feb. 7. His family announced his passing on social media last night. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Caprock High Booster Club hosting bake sale to raise money for trip to nationals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Booster Club for Caprock High School’s Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a bake sale. The money will be for the cadets trip to Washington DC for nationals. This is the second year in a row Caprock has reached nationals, last year they won in...
GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship. The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.
Randall County 4-H Member sets record at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County 4-H Member has set a new record at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. 15-year-old, Sadie Wampler was announced this year as grand champion and set a new record selling her seer Snoop Dog for $440,000. The steer was bought by a...
PBS Kids character Donkey Hodie visiting Amarillo for a meet and greet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle PBS is hosting a family fun event to meet and greet Donkey Hodie. Families will get to join and meet Donkey Hodie for story time, there will be snacks from Goody’s Popcorn, and hands-on learning activities with Snapology. Raising Cane’s will also provide...
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where it is in the process one year […]
