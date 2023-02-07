Read full article on original website
Man City ‘expect Pep Guardiola will QUIT before club are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches’
MANCHESTER CITY expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports. On Monday, a bombshell announcement by the Premier League saw the champions be charged with financial offences into triple digits. The charges relate to financial information...
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Lionel Messi Posts Video Of Son Ciro Showing Off Goalkeeping And Rapping Skills
Messi took to Instagram to post a video of his youngest son displaying some sharp goalkeeping skills while rapping about Argentina's World Cup win.
Ronaldinho announces his son, 17, has signed for Barcelona: 'With the arrival of my son I will be more present'
The Barcelona legend told the media that Joao Mendes has signed for Barcelona's reserve side
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Lionel Messi's brother apologizes for remarks against Barcelona
Lionel Messi's brother, Matias, has taken a swipe at Barcelona, claiming "no one knew" the club before the Argentina captain played there.
Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League
The Premier League handbook states that league games affected during the period should be replayed if financial breaches are proven
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
New European Super League announced, replacing the Champions League for good
The new European Super League has no permanent memebers and will replace the Champions League
Manchester City to possibly face punishment for biggest financial scandal in EPL history after accused of more than 100 suspected regulatory violations
Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation and the four-time champions in the last five seasons are in a spot of discomfort. Pep Guardiola managed a team with full of star-studded affairs and is allegedly charged with corruption...
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
