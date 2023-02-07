ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Manchester City to possibly face punishment for biggest financial scandal in EPL history after accused of more than 100 suspected regulatory violations

Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation and the four-time champions in the last five seasons are in a spot of discomfort. Pep Guardiola managed a team with full of star-studded affairs and is allegedly charged with corruption...
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled

Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...

