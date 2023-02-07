Read full article on original website
Scattered showers temporarily exit as breezy conditions slowly diminish
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see some temporarily drier air pushing into the region on this Thursday night. That will bring us a nice break for at least a little bit, but we still need to keep an eye out for a little wintry action at the start of the weekend.
Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
Scattered showers continue to move through
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.
First showers move in as unsettled pattern takes over
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a nice start to the work week yesterday with milder air moving in. But clouds and showers are on their way back as an unsettled pattern works into the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our frontal boundary will continue to scoot through the region...
Active weather pattern returns to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some rain chances return to the region today, but the big story continues to be our spring preview with the temperatures. Our temperatures overachieved for the 4th day in a row on Tuesday and I would not be surprised to see that happen again today. We did end up with less cloud cover than I expected late in the day, but I don’t think anyone is going to complain about that. This morning, we will start in the upper 40s and low 50s, but this time, it looks like the clouds will be with us. Spotty to scattered chances for showers will be around at times, so it’s not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy, just in case.
A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: The Drunk Angels
Editor’s Note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County. The program will have its statewide broadcast premiere 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on KET, Kentucky’s public television network, and will air other times throughout the month of February. The entire video will be available for streaming on the Daily Yonder on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools. The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
Need a Valentine’s date plan? The Appalachian Arts Alliance has you covered
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday. If you are looking for the perfect date night, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has you covered. The event is called ‘Love In the Mountains’. It will have drinks, appetizers and live music from the Bedford Band....
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
High School Scoreboard - February 7, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season. Belfry 61, Pike County Central 59 (overtime)
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
EKY business owner: community support is only thing helping them stay afloat following flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One prominent Perry County printing business lost everything in the flood, but thanks to endless support from friends, family and other small businesses, the shop is up and running again. Graphic Impressions in Bulan experienced a total loss in the flood, losing thousands of dollars...
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Brooke Brown
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Brooke Brown is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Lynn Camp High School, where she has a 3.94 GPA. She is a member of the Beta Club, STLP, the Spanish Honor Society, and FCCLA. Congratulations, Bailey!
Hazard Save A Lot hosts food drive benefiting local business and patients
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twice a year in the spring and in the fall, Save-A-Lot customers are asked to purchase a $5 food bag to support families and patients in hospice care at Bluegrass Care Navigators. “A total for 2022 was over $10,000. Our customers and this community gave freely...
