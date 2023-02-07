ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Scattered showers continue to move through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

First showers move in as unsettled pattern takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a nice start to the work week yesterday with milder air moving in. But clouds and showers are on their way back as an unsettled pattern works into the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our frontal boundary will continue to scoot through the region...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Active weather pattern returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some rain chances return to the region today, but the big story continues to be our spring preview with the temperatures. Our temperatures overachieved for the 4th day in a row on Tuesday and I would not be surprised to see that happen again today. We did end up with less cloud cover than I expected late in the day, but I don’t think anyone is going to complain about that. This morning, we will start in the upper 40s and low 50s, but this time, it looks like the clouds will be with us. Spotty to scattered chances for showers will be around at times, so it’s not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy, just in case.
HAZARD, KY
The Daily Yonder

A Clip from the Documentary ‘East Kentucky Flood’: The Drunk Angels

Editor’s Note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County. The program will have its statewide broadcast premiere 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on KET, Kentucky’s public television network, and will air other times throughout the month of February. The entire video will be available for streaming on the Daily Yonder on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools. The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Brooke Brown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Brooke Brown is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Lynn Camp High School, where she has a 3.94 GPA. She is a member of the Beta Club, STLP, the Spanish Honor Society, and FCCLA. Congratulations, Bailey!
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy