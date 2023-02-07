AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday. The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.

BUSHLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO