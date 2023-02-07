ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

SPORTS DRIVE: Allen Roberson

We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!. VIDEO: New grant providing legal and personal aid to those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder. Updated: 16 hours ago. VIDEO: 26 year old Amarillo native buys historic hotel and bar for 3...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off. Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Caprock Lady Longhorns girls basketball season comes to an end

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three girls basketball teams in AISD are heading to the playoffs, but the season is over for the Lady Longhorns. Caprock’s loss on Tuesday night to Palo Duro marked the end of an up and down year. Head coach David Smiley is already focused on what improvements need to be made for next season.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today. Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bushland Lady Falcons win district title with undefeated record, Lady Dons clinch 3rd in district race

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday. The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.
BUSHLAND, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Canyon burglary spree hits West Texas A&M University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive car burglary has impacted the city of Canyon and West Texas A&M University. WTAMU police were called about individuals checking door handles on cars late Tuesday night. “By having everybody involved in the safety aspect, it increases our impact it expects essentially because we...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

PBS Kids character Donkey Hodie visiting Amarillo for a meet and greet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle PBS is hosting a family fun event to meet and greet Donkey Hodie. Families will get to join and meet Donkey Hodie for story time, there will be snacks from Goody’s Popcorn, and hands-on learning activities with Snapology. Raising Cane’s will also provide...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship. The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.
PANHANDLE, TX
Myhighplains.com

Emma Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
AMARILLO, TX

