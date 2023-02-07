Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area relief effort continues for earthquake victims
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Hiba Dahbour, Wednesday's midday lunch break is no break at all. She's one of many people shuttling earthquake relief supplies to a 2,500-square-foot warehouse in North San Jose. "Me and my friends, there’s not really much we can do from here…in terms of helping people...
KTVU FOX 2
House explodes in San Francisco Sunset District, 1 person dead
One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The fire department and PG&E are investigating the cause of the explosion.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
Willits News
Deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes: How to help in the Bay Area
Bay Area nonprofits sprang into action Monday in the wake of a devastating pair of powerful earthquakes that leveled buildings and killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria, and left thousands more injured or missing. Aid groups said the need for recovery and rebuilding funds will be enormous, and...
Phys.org
The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer
Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
NBC Bay Area
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion
SAN FRANCISCO - Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega...
KTVU FOX 2
Project Level
Project Level nurtures the creative needs of at-risk and underserved Bay Area inner-city youth. KTVU's Sal Castaneda spoke with their team about their dedication to providing a safe, experiential learning environment where youth can freely express themselves through the arts.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transit: Off a financial cliff?
Is local transit about to fall off a financial cliff? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission anticipating the loss of stimulus funding, sees a bleak picture for transit, unless the overall economy turns around soon or people pay more just to keep it healthy.
KTVU FOX 2
'Unreal': Woodpeckers hoard more than 700 pounds of acorns in walls of North Bay home
GLEN ELLEN, Calif. - Exterminators in the North Bay were recently met with a nutty surprise during a call to a home in the wine country community of Glen Ellen in Sonoma County: more than 700 pounds of acorns in the walls stacked up about 20 feet from floor to attic.
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
KTVU FOX 2
Advocates in San Jose provide flashing headbands to homeless to lower traffic-related deaths
Four people have been killed in traffic-related accidents so far this year in San Jose. On Monday two of those people were walking in different locations when hit, one of them said to be homeless.
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
KTVU FOX 2
BART could implement 11% fare hike over next 2 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART could increase fares by at least 5.5 percent as soon as January 2024 in an effort to keep up with both wage growth in the Bay Area and inflation, officials with the transit agency said Thursday. BART typically adjusts fares systemwide every two years by a...
Advocate
Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco
In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
