KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area relief effort continues for earthquake victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Hiba Dahbour, Wednesday's midday lunch break is no break at all. She's one of many people shuttling earthquake relief supplies to a 2,500-square-foot warehouse in North San Jose. "Me and my friends, there’s not really much we can do from here…in terms of helping people...
SAN JOSE, CA
Willits News

Deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes: How to help in the Bay Area

Bay Area nonprofits sprang into action Monday in the wake of a devastating pair of powerful earthquakes that leveled buildings and killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria, and left thousands more injured or missing. Aid groups said the need for recovery and rebuilding funds will be enormous, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer

Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts

The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion

SAN FRANCISCO - Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue, near Noriega...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Project Level

Project Level nurtures the creative needs of at-risk and underserved Bay Area inner-city youth. KTVU's Sal Castaneda spoke with their team about their dedication to providing a safe, experiential learning environment where youth can freely express themselves through the arts.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transit: Off a financial cliff?

Is local transit about to fall off a financial cliff? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission anticipating the loss of stimulus funding, sees a bleak picture for transit, unless the overall economy turns around soon or people pay more just to keep it healthy.
KQED

How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART could implement 11% fare hike over next 2 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART could increase fares by at least 5.5 percent as soon as January 2024 in an effort to keep up with both wage growth in the Bay Area and inflation, officials with the transit agency said Thursday. BART typically adjusts fares systemwide every two years by a...
Advocate

Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco

In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

