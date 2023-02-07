ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
BBC

Marseille 2-1 Paris St-Germain: Record 14-time winners PSG knocked out of French Cup

Former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez scored as Marseille knocked Paris St-Germain, the record 14-time winners, out of the French Cup. Sanchez fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos' foul on Cengiz Under. Ramos equalised but Marseille won it through a goal by Ukraine midfielder...
BBC

Man Utd v Leeds: Team news

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro begins a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace. Marcel Sabitzer may start his first game for the club but Antony, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial miss out. Caretaker Michael Skubala will take charge of Leeds following the...
BBC

Manchester City: Former captain Vincent Kompany 'sceptical' of critics

Former captain Vincent Kompany says he is "very sceptical" of people "pointing fingers" at Manchester City after the club was charged by the Premier League with breaking financial rules. The Premier League champions have been charged with 115 breaches of the competition's financial rules following a four-year investigation. In a...
FOX Sports

South American 2030 World Cup bid seeks final in Montevideo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Members of the South American candidacy for the centennial 2030 World Cup want to host the opening match in Buenos Aires and the final in Montevideo, where Uruguay won the first edition of the tournament. Government and soccer officials representing the joint bid of Argentina,...
BBC

Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled

Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...

