The Australian Pink Floyd Show is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3.

Called “The Darkside 50 Tour”, the band will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Australian Pink Floyd has been performing for the last 30 years and acquired a loyal fan base following promising a not to miss show.

Presale tickets begin on Thursday, with the code CHORUS. Public sale of ticket is available on Friday, February 10th at 10 am.

Find tickets here.