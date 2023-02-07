ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?

Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Trading Strategies For Lyft Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings

Lyft, Inc LYFT is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the markets close Thursday. The stock was sliding over 2% heading into the event but has surged almost 75% since Dec. 28, when Lyft reversed course into a steep uptrend. When the mobility service and ride-share company printed mixed...
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus

“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip

The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Why SNDL (Sundial Growers) Stock Is Diving

SNDL Inc SNDL shares are trading lower by 5.45% to $2.08 during Thursday's session. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.
