Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond Latches Onto 'Lifeline' But Retailer Is Still Knocking At Bankruptcy's Door: Why This Analyst Says Shares Are Worth A Quarter
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares were on a roller-coaster ride for the past year amid bankruptcy concerns, but the joyride was largely downhill. Against all odds, Bed Bath managed to secure financing when shares climbed the tracks again last week, but Wedbush said the excitement won't last long.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
El-Erian Thinks Fed Officials Are Coordinating To Correct Markets' Grasp Of Powell's Comments
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has said the tone of Federal Reserve officials in their recent commentary indicates there may be a coordinated attempt by central bankers to ensure markets' understanding of Chair Jerome Powell's statements. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had acknowledged during a discussion...
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates
Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
A Good Day To Bet Against Stocks: During The Largest Short Squeeze In Eight Years
On Thursday, we took advantage of the post-Powell rally to bet against one of the weak stocks that skyrocketed then. Our Trade Alert from Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/yZVpXWzD9o. — Portfolio Armor (@PortfolioArmor) February 4, 2023. It turns out Thursday was an especially good time to place a bearish bet. As ZeroHedge...
Benzinga
Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?
Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Trading Strategies For Lyft Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Lyft, Inc LYFT is set to print its fourth-quarter earnings after the markets close Thursday. The stock was sliding over 2% heading into the event but has surged almost 75% since Dec. 28, when Lyft reversed course into a steep uptrend. When the mobility service and ride-share company printed mixed...
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Benzinga
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus
“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
The SPY Consolidates As Investors Grow Increasingly Bullish: What To Watch
An AAII survey indicates bullish sentiment is increasing. The SPY has been consolidating since topping out near $418 and has settled into a double inside bar pattern. The SPDR S&P 500 SPY opened higher Thursday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the market ETF down to near flat.
Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Why SNDL (Sundial Growers) Stock Is Diving
SNDL Inc SNDL shares are trading lower by 5.45% to $2.08 during Thursday's session. Shares are trading lower in sympathy with peer cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, which released its financial results for the third quarter, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), down 28% year over year.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0