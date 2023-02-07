ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Top 4 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q1 2023

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
