Arizona State

kcrw.com

Op-ed: Why California controls the fate of the Colorado River

Sure, the river begins in the Colorado Rockies. But in law and practice, the waterway making headlines is clearly the California River. And the first provision of any deal to save the river should rename it accordingly. This condition wouldn’t be about Golden State pride. Instead, a name change would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water

California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA — The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SAN LUIS, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless

An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
Arizona Silver Belt

Downwinders still eligible for compensation

The US government extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program until June 10, 2024. If you have cancer or you lost a family member to cancer and you or they fall into one of the three following categories, you may be eligible for a lump sum compensation:. · Uranium...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?

Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

7 Best Housing-Provided Jobs in Arizona to Consider in 2023

With its warm climate and stunning natural beauty, it’s little wonder that tourism is Arizona’s top export. The Grand Canyon State offers some magnificent and amazing natural wonders with well-known tourist destinations such as Saguaro National Park, the Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon. Majestic canyons, red rock buttes, petrified forests, desert gardens, and ancient ruins, along with upscale hotels and resorts are all part of Arizona’s tourism appeal.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion

(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
ARIZONA STATE

