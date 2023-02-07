Read full article on original website
kcrw.com
Op-ed: Why California controls the fate of the Colorado River
Sure, the river begins in the Colorado Rockies. But in law and practice, the waterway making headlines is clearly the California River. And the first provision of any deal to save the river should rename it accordingly. This condition wouldn’t be about Golden State pride. Instead, a name change would...
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
How gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA — The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
jackcentral.org
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless
An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
Arizona Wants Residents to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - So They Can Fly on Planes By May 7, 2025, Without a Passport
The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says the deadline is May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This is so that Arizona residents can board planes then without having to show a passport or passport card (or other ID that the TSA accepts).
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Arizona Airport Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Of all the abandoned places in Arizona (and there are quite a few), the Red Butte Airfield is definitely among the eeriest. Not only is this long-forgotten airport tucked away in the dense Kaibab National Forest, but it’s also slowly being reclaimed by nature after being left to decay in the elements for years. Take a look…
Arizona Silver Belt
Downwinders still eligible for compensation
The US government extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program until June 10, 2024. If you have cancer or you lost a family member to cancer and you or they fall into one of the three following categories, you may be eligible for a lump sum compensation:. · Uranium...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?
Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record
A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues. The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Allhands: Why it could be a good thing California and Arizona can’t agree on Colorado River water
California is pitted against Arizona and five other states in a fight over just how to cut millions of acre feet of Colorado River water use — and fast. It’s been painted as a battle over who should shoulder the burden to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead and avoid hitting dead pool, a term that sounds as serious as it is.
allaboutarizonanews.com
7 Best Housing-Provided Jobs in Arizona to Consider in 2023
With its warm climate and stunning natural beauty, it’s little wonder that tourism is Arizona’s top export. The Grand Canyon State offers some magnificent and amazing natural wonders with well-known tourist destinations such as Saguaro National Park, the Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon. Majestic canyons, red rock buttes, petrified forests, desert gardens, and ancient ruins, along with upscale hotels and resorts are all part of Arizona’s tourism appeal.
Arizona Parents are Using Public Ed $ for Kayaks, Trampolines & SeaWorld Tickets
When former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that lets any family receive public funds for private school or homeschooling, he said he “trusts parents to choose what works best” for their children. Over 46,000 Arizona students now use an education savings account, or ESA, which provides about $7,000 per child annually […]
Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion
(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
