Read full article on original website
Related
Even at a Premium Price, Playing TPC Scottsdale Near WM Phoenix Open Time Is a Must
You’ve been watching TPC Scottsdale on TV for years, including the famous 16th hole. Gary Van Sickle suggests playing it while the tournament infrastructure is there.
ABC 15 News
Fan gifted with signed glove after being hit with golf ball at WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man was gifted a signed glove after getting hit by a golf ball at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday. Larry Dewar says he was walking along the 15th green with his sons-in-law when he started hearing people yell, "Ball!" "The ball grazed me in...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
Meet the pup helping keep the grass pristine at the WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — How would you feel if you were named after a type of grass? If it was your job to protect that grass, you’d probably be quite proud. And Rye sure is!. This nearly 3-year-old gal has grown up on the beautiful grounds of TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
citysuntimes.com
Thunderbirds offer free admission to first responders, military members, veterans to 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active first responders as well as active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that tournament host The Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
East Valley Tribune
Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds
But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
travellens.co
What's Happening in Wickenburg, AZ, this Month?
Visit Wickenburg in Maricopa County, Arizona, if you want to experience the wild west in its very essence. Wickenburg is an absolute paradise in the middle of the desert, with over 300 sunny days a year and an abundance of fun things to do. Every town resident may feel their...
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
Comments / 0