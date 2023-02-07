ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Harry Kane hunt could lead to Man Utd exit for Harry Maguire

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

What the papers say

Harry Maguire could lead the potential collateral victims of Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane . The Manchester Evening News reports United want a new striker in either Tottenham’s England captain, 29, or 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria player Victor Osimhen . The paper adds the club will sell centre-back Maguire, 29, 27-year-old French forward Anthony Martial and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles , 30, to create room for some firepower up front. But The Times reports that Spurs will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival club this summer.

The Guardian says West Brom manager Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds’ replacement shortlist following the sacking of Jesse Marsch. But the Baggies may not be willing to let him leave after going from strength to strength since the 39-year-old Spaniard, who headed for the Hawthorns after two years in charge at Huddersfield, replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in October last year. Others linked to the vacant gig include former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino , ex-England international Steven Gerrard and even Marcelo Bielsa , who Corberan worked under previously at Elland Road.

Could California be calling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ? The ex-Arsenal striker and Gabon international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, after returning to the Premier League last summer to reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. The German was fired soon after Aubameyang landed at Stamford Bridge , with Tuchel’s successor Graham Potter selecting him just 18 times across all matches this season. The Sun cites Relevo as saying the Blues have started talks with Los Angeles FC about picking up the 33-year-old, while Gazzetta dello Sport reports AC Milan want to re-sign Aubameyang.

Staying at Stamford Bridge, where the Mail says midfielder Mason Mount ‘s future is in doubt after talks about a new deal were put on hold. There are less than 18 months left on the current contract of the 24-year-old England international, who the paper says has rejected an offer from the Blues that he felt was too low.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva : Paris St Germain are keen to sign the Portugal midfielder, 28, who is open to leaving Manchester City, reports French outlet Le10 Sport.

Declan Rice : TalkSport says Manchester United would have to pay £120m to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder from West Ham, after their £100m bid was rejected last summer.

The Independent

It’s hugely worrying – Eddie Howe concerned for Christian Atsu after earthquake

Eddie Howe has expressed his concern for former Newcastle and Bournemouth midfielder Christian Atsu after he was reported missing in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.The 31-year-old Ghana international’s whereabouts remain unknown following the disaster in southern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning after his current club Hatayspor revealed claims that he had been rescued were untrue.Magpies head coach Howe, who worked with Atsu during a loan spell at Bournemouth from Chelsea during the 2015-16 season, said: “It’s hugely worrying.“I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our...
The Independent

Women’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea and Arsenal learn quarter-final and semi-final fate

Chelsea will play holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich - in a tough draw for both English teams. Both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed as group winners, but the Blues were handed a nightmare draw against European champions Lyon - who were thumped 5-1 at home by Arsenal and finished as runners-up in Group C.If Chelsea progress, they will face last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Roma in the semi-finals. Arsenal were put in the other side of the draw and if the Gunners defeat Bayern they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg in the last eight. Read More Chelsea draw Lyon, Arsenal face Bayern Munich in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: It made sense to give players two days off after Wolves defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it made sense not to see his players for two days in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s dismal defeat at Wolves.The Reds boss admits he left the club’s AXA complex on Sunday – having given the squad two days off – in an “average mood” following the previous day’s 3-0 reverse at Molineux.But with their next match not until Monday’s visit of Everton for the 242nd Merseyside derby, Klopp believed the best option was to give everyone some breathing space.Back in training 👊 pic.twitter.com/sfClKafKcE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2023“In Germany this question would...
The Independent

Diogo Jota nears Liverpool return as Jurgen Klopp provides Virgil van Dijk update

Virgil van Dijk is losing his race to be fit for Monday’s Merseyside derby while Liverpool could also be without Thiago Alcantara when they host Everton.But Diogo Jota should be in contention to make his first appearance since October while Roberto Firmino, who has not featured after the World Cup, could also be involved.Van Dijk suffered a thigh problem in January’s defeat to Brentford and, along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, is back in training.Along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, the centre-back is back in training.Forwards Jota and Firmino could add more attacking...
The Independent

Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found. Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.On arrival, officers found his door unlocked and the shower still running, with all his belongings - including a phone and laptop - inside.“I...
The Independent

Sheffield Wednesday cleared after complaints of overcrowding in Newcastle tie

A review of matchday operations at Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s home FA Cup tie against Newcastle last month has found “all aspects” of stadium safety were met.Sheffield City Council and Wednesday commissioned a review after complaints of overcrowding and a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane end, where 4,500 Newcastle fans saw their side lose the third-round tie 2-1.Wednesday said in a statement: “A review at Hillsborough Stadium over concerns about crowd movements has concluded, stating that all aspects of safety at the stadium complied fully with the club’s safety certificate.“Minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday...
The Independent

Eddie Jones: Steve Borthwick right to say England weren’t good at anything

Eddie Jones admits that Steve Borthwick was “probably right” when stating he had inherited an England team that “weren’t good at anything”.Borthwick, who took over from Jones as head coach in December, offered the damning assessment following last Saturday’s 29-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat by Scotland at Twickenham.Jones was sacked after presiding over a dire 2022 and, having now taken charge of Australia, he accepts his attempts to enhance England’s attack created problems.“Well he’s probably right and that’s part of the problem,” Jones told the podcast EDDIE.“We were trying to morph a team that had had a very good set-piece...
The Independent

Man City scandal is not about fair play – it’s about fraud

In the five days since the Premier League charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of their rules, much of the debate has swirled around one contentious issue, which is Financial Fair Play.This is a sideshow and, in the words of many figures familiar with the process, “irrelevant” - other than the fact the club are accused of trying to get around the regulations. This case is about the far more serious allegations of fraud, dishonesty and a failure to accurately disclose information.These are the words of many sources and lawyers looking at the case. This is...
The Independent

Potential Six Nations title decider? Ireland versus France talking points

The world’s top two nations collide on Saturday when Ireland host France in a blockbuster Guinness Six Nations match in Dublin.Andy Farrell’s hosts launched their campaign with an emphatic 34-10 win in Wales, while Les Bleus were less convincing in scraping past Italy 29-24.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of a mouthwatering Aviva Stadium encounter.World number one versus Grand Slam champions🏠 Can @FranceRugby break down the doors at fortress Dublin?#GuinnessSixNations | #IREvFRA pic.twitter.com/PkPLmj9tCn— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 8, 2023There is a sense of deja vu going into the crunch clash.Last year’s...
