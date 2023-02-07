ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals

Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV

