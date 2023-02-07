Read full article on original website
Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
Las Vegas woman indicted on charges of preparing false income tax returns
A Las Vegas woman is charged with 31 counts of assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns, according to an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury.
Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
BLM kills wild horse on Mount Charleston, sparking outrage within community
A wild horse from Mount Charleston was killed by federal officials this week. The horse was loved within the community and residents are demanding to know why the Bureau of Land Management did not take less aggressive means.
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
Durango casino construction remains on schedule, opening expected in late 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino Hotel project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its quarterly...
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Vegas tax preparer charged with filing false returns
According to the indictment Jessica Avras allegedly prepared and filed materially false federal income tax returns for clients that fraudulently reduced their federal income tax liability and/or inflated their tax refunds.
Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
