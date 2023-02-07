Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 announced globally: It's not a 'Pro,' but is it 'Pro' enough?
OnePlus apparently thinks that raw power is all its fanbase cares about, but is that true?. OnePlus is back for the second launch of its OnePlus 11 smartphone. The company previously announced the Chinese version of the phone on January 4, but it announced its latest flagship for the global market on February 7, 2023.
The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
OnePlus 11 review: Return of the old OnePlus?
There are some things you can't go back to. The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.
OnePlus just officially teased its first foldable phone (we think)
It's difficult to say for certain what OnePlus is showing us, but all signs point to a foldable device. At the OnePlus 11 global launch event, the company teased what appears to be a OnePlus foldable. The teaser image shows an apparent foldable device and a release window of Q3...
One UI 5.1 bloatware does NOT take up 60GB storage on the Galaxy S23 series
Claims of 60GB bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series were wrong. One UI 5.1 bloatware does not consume 60GB storage on Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. You always lose about 7% of storage marketed by manufacturers due to conversion losses. Samsung and some other OEMs choose to hide lost space under...
The Xiaomi 13 Pro will finally leave China later this month
The Xiaomi 13 Pro brings standout features like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, IP68 rating, and a huge main camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26. We’re expecting the series to come to global markets as well. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 series late...
OPPO Find N2 Flip is coming next week, and it's a global launch
Judging by what we've seen so far, the Find N2 Flip looks like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch event is set for February 15, 2023. The event will take place in London at 2:30 PM GMT. We expect...
Google Chrome on desktop is getting a biometric boost
The feature is already available on Chrome for Android, but we're glad to see it on PCs too. Chrome on desktop is getting biometric authentication support for the password manager. This means you can access your credentials and autofill passwords with a biometric scan. Google Chrome introduced a new biometric...
No OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T on the way, Pro line is ending permanently
There will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T in 2023, per OnePlus. There will no longer be any Pro-level devices from the brand at all going forward. The company says these changes are an effort to streamline its portfolio and that consumers don’t need “a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.'”
Android 14 features: Everything you need to know
From privacy to accessibility and more, here's what you should know now that the first Android 14 preview is out. Google has just released the first Android 14 developer preview, marking a major milestone on the way to the stable Android 14 release later this year. Pixel owners can already install this preview on their handsets today using our update guide, although those with phones from other brands will need to wait for the beta releases in a couple of months. However, the first preview also gives us a good idea of what to expect in terms of features and tweaks. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Android 14 and run through all the best Android 14 features worth knowing so far.
How to install Android 14 on your phone right now
This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
10 excellent cases for your brand new OnePlus 11
Keep that OnePlus flagship shiny and bright with a case of your choice. The OnePlus 11 is now globally available, bringing upgraded ultrawide and telephoto cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a much better software support promise to the masses. You may not notice too many visual differences from the OnePlus 10T, but like its predecessor, you will want to get a case for your new phone. So, which cases are available for the OnePlus 11? Here are the best.
Android 14 release date: When is it launching?
Android 14's path to release could be similar to Android 13's. Google has released its planned timeline for the release of Android 14. The expected timeline is similar to the one Google had for Android 13. The stable launch will likely happen in August. It’s been six months since Google...
Microsoft reveals ChatGPT-powered Edge browser, claims it will 'reshape the web'
Microsoft sees the integration of AI as a "copilot for the web." Microsoft is holding a private briefing with the press about its ChatGPT-enhanced Edge browser and Bing search engine. Its overhauled browser replaces certain critical aspects with AI tools. The new version of Edge and Bing is available to...
Google's Bard AI stumbles out of the gate, makes costly error in first demo
Google posted a GIF of its AI chatbot, Bard, in action. Astronomers on Twitter pointed out that Google’s new tool made a mistake. After news of the flub spread, shares of Alphabet dropped by 8%. Yesterday, Microsoft held a surprise AI event where it performed a live demo of...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 announced: Improves noise cancellation and adds spatial audio
The new earbuds gain a dual connection, spatial audio, and more. OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. OnePlus’ new earbuds have better noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a few other improvements. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available on February 16. OnePlus is holding its...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Feb. 8)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Poll: Did a pre-order/trade-in deal change your mind about buying a phone?
Competition is stiff in the smartphone space, so it’s not uncommon for manufacturers to try and entice prospective customers with generous trade-in deals and pre-order bonuses. Has a pre-order bonus or trade-in deal changed your mind about buying a smartphone, though? That’s the topic of our featured poll today,...
This special edition Galaxy S23 Ultra is less special than expected
Usually, when Samsung partners with brands like this, the phone itself is what's really unique. The Samsung Galaxy S23 BMW M Edition has been announced. The Galaxy S23 phone itself is totally normal, but it comes with a bunch of BMW swag. You’ll pay KRW 1,727,000 (~$1,370) for the set,...
Daily Authority: 📱 Android 14's first preview has landed
All things Android 14, the most popular palindromic names, and more all feature today. ☕ Good morning! One of my favorite things to do these days is to play bird videos for my cat via the laptop. She can’t grasp that they aren’t real and winds up looking for the critters behind the screen. Anyway, we’ve got quite a few stories to cover today, so let’s get on with it.
