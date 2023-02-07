It’s the job of Jordan Brand designers to always keep an open ear to the streets to see what footwear trends are moving the needle. And with clog-like models and mules continuing to surge in the upwards direction, the brand has responded by producing another silhouette that falls in line with the movement: the Jordan Hex Mule SP. After being revealed in “Light Silver” and “Black” colorways — the latter of which is a collaboration with Billie Eilish — the easy-on-easy-off offering has now been brought back into the spotlight in a new “Sea Coral” colorway.

1 DAY AGO