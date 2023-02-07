Read full article on original website
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
Game Boy and GBA Games Hit the Nintendo Switch
Aside from sharing announcements for new titles during its latest Nintendo Direct livestream, Nintendo took the opportunity to reveal that it is bringing classic Game Boy games to the Switch’s online service. For those looking to jump back into some of their childhood favorites on the handheld gaming console series, Nintendo will be offering Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games.
Nike SB Ishod "Bred" Has Surfaced
Is releasing a new colorway for Ishod Wair‘s first signature shoe. The Nike SB Ishod arrives in a sleek “Bred” makeup, dressed in an almost all-black upper and red detailing. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of mesh and leather materials while the Nike SB and “ISHOD” branding on the heels, tongues, lateral and insoles are highlighted in red. Constructed with blackout uppers in suede the shoe features a wavy quarter panel vent over a mesh lining while a padded tongue and mesh ankle collar fill out the top. The shoe also sits atop a black Nike React rubber outsole to round out the design. The “Bred” colorway arrives just after the silhouette received a “Triple Black” treatment.
Ranking the Best Valentine’s Day Sneakers
Love is in the air this February as the season of romance (or lonesomeness, for those not struck by Cupid’s arrow) is here once again. Climaxing with the annual celebration of Valentine’s Day, brands have found many ways to encourage the world to partake in its festivities, including seasonally-themed footwear. Looking back, a fun assortment of releases from.
Check Out a New 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Trailer
All aboard the hype train, Nintendo has brewed up a storm with yet another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that has fans salivating for more. This time, voiceovers from Ganondorf and Zelda tease what to expect from the game’s storyline while exciting visuals hint at the return of creatures from previous games in the series such as Gleeoks. Adding to the madness, Link is spotted on a hoverboard-like vehicle as he glides over Hyrule.
Nike Vapor Edge Dunk Brings the "Panda" Colorway to the Gridiron
Is bringing the classic black and white “Panda” colorway to its cleats. The Nike Vapor Edge Dunk hits the gridiron in a clean colorway, ready for the field for football players everywhere. Arriving later this week, the boot is inspired by the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” and comes...
Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear
Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
Overseas Round-Up: The Mid-Season Checkpoint
As overseas basketball leagues reach the halfway point of their seasons, we take stock of nine international prospects ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Jordan Brand's Hex Mule Gets Drenched in “Sea Coral”
It’s the job of Jordan Brand designers to always keep an open ear to the streets to see what footwear trends are moving the needle. And with clog-like models and mules continuing to surge in the upwards direction, the brand has responded by producing another silhouette that falls in line with the movement: the Jordan Hex Mule SP. After being revealed in “Light Silver” and “Black” colorways — the latter of which is a collaboration with Billie Eilish — the easy-on-easy-off offering has now been brought back into the spotlight in a new “Sea Coral” colorway.
Billie Eilish Outfits the New Jordan Hex Mule in All-Black
In just a few years of collaborating, Billie Eilish has established herself as a key Nike partner. Working with the Swoosh on the Air Force 1 and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15, Eilish has made plenty of noise in the industry as she continues to captivate the world with her melodies. Now, following the reveal of Jordan Brand’s first mule — the Jordan Hex Mule — a collaborative take on the silhouette featuring Eilish has surfaced.
