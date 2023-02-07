Read full article on original website
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Brain Child Readies Spring 2023 "Always Nuclear" Collection
Launched in 2018, Brain Child is a Boston-based streetwear label with the mission of building a community and energizing the world’s inner child through creativity, design, and collaboration. Built around founder Doug Ansine’s love for Japanese animation and product design, Brain Child’s past collaborations include Akira-inspired tees with HIDDEN.NY and bodega pop-up merch with VANDY THE PINK. Focused on growing its own in-line offerings over the past few years, it now delivers its Spring 2023 “Always Nuclear” collection featuring its signature prints and graphics across cozy essentials.
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Yohji Yamamoto's Y's for Men Brand Returns From the Archives for FW23
Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most celebrated and influential designers of our time. Most came to know the designer through his work with adidas under the sub-label Y-3, while deep fashion heads may be more familiar with Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme, his mainline menswear label, or other sub-labels such as Ground Y, S’yte, and so on. But for those who dig into the archives, you’ll be privy to Y’s, the Japanese designer’s first-ever brand for women — and its male counterpart, Y’s for Men, which debuted in 1979.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
Jaden Smith on Defying Gender Norms, the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Scene That Inspired His MSFTSrep Collection & Fashion’s Sustainable Future
Jaden Smith knows how to make an entrance. On a January afternoon in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old is camera ready when he arrives at PMC Studios in a purple cropped jacket from his own brand — sans shirt underneath — and hip-hugging Supreme cargo jeans with Calvin Klein underwear peeking out. The musician and designer — who styled himself for this month’s FN cover shoot — clearly understands the assignment as he moves quickly and decisively through the racks of clothes, shoes and jewelry, all from Black designed brands in honor of Black History Month. Jaden immediately loves a veil hat from Romeo...
Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez wore a little bit of every style while arriving to her studio in Los Angeles today; a cropped turtle-neck sweater, ripped joggers, black sneakers and a Hermès Birkin Bag that made for an outfit that of course, J. Lo would pull off. The singer cuffed the sweater’s bell sleeves below the wrists and wore black biker shorts underneath the tapered knee-baring joggers. Pairing her athletic yet cozy dance studio look with gradient sunnies, Lopez wore her hair up in an off-duty bun while sporting a nude manicure. The “Shotgun Wedding” lead wore black running sneakers to complete the look. The...
Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Approaching $800M to $900M USD Sale of Music Catalog
The estate of Michael Jackson is reportedly closing in on a $800 million USD to $900 million USD deal to sell half of its share in the late artist’s catalog. According to Variety, Sony and a potential financial partner are currently discussing the possible acquisition of 50% of the estate’s interests in the artist’s publishing, recorded music revenues, the MJ: The Musical show on Broadway, the forthcoming Michael biopic and others. It remains unclear who the financial partner is, but regardless of the party, this will mark the most expensive acquisition in the music catalog market yet as Jackson’s Thriller is one of the two highest-selling albums of all time, and was also the first to ever receive a 30-time platinum certification.
Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for ‘And Just Like That..’ Season 2
Nicole Ari Parker gave her outfit a colorful boost while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Feb. 6. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was spotted strutting through the streets of the Big Apple. The “Brown Sugar” actress was clearly thinking spring as she stepped out in a green Louis Vuitton button-down shirt. The vibrant top was tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg trousers that were decorated with a floral print on the side. To further elevate the moment, Parker accessorized her look...
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
Cardi B's Godiva Chocolate Mullet Blurs Lines Between Editorial and Edgy-Chic
Over the last few years, the mullet hairstyle has been having a hot trending moment. We’ve seen many style variations from Miley Cyrus, Jenna Ortega, and now Cardi B. However, Cardi B’s take on the look may have shaken a few tables. The star took to Instagram to...
Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Suits Up in Black Velvet Tuxedo & Shiny Oxfords at Grammy Awards 2023
Sports agent Rich Paul looked sharp as he accompanied his girlfriend, the award-winning singer Adele, at the 65th Grammy Awards last night. Paul suited up in velvet for the ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The sports agent wore a white button-down top and layered it with a black velvet tuxedo with silver-toned cufflinks. He paired the look with matching pants and a checkered tie. Paul accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked watch. The CEO of Klutch Sports Group completed the ensemble by slipping into a pair of black oxfords. The patent leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette...
Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look
While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th Grammy Awards, Cardi B wore an archival look from the late designer's eponymous label Cardi B is giving off Joan of Arc vibes in with Grammys 2023 wardrobe change. After the "Up" rapper walked the carpet in a form-fitting Gaurav Gupta gown fresh off the Paris runway, she changed into an even more dramatic metallic look to honor late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne. While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th annual awards (scooped up...
“Black/Cement” Inspired Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Releasing Holiday 2023
The Air Jordan 3 will always be heralded for ushering in elephant print into the fabric of sneaker culture. Inspired by the dry exterior of the large land animal, elephant print has become a signifier of Air Jordan timelessness – so long as it is used properly. Last year,...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
