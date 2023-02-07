Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Flame Broiler Has the Flavors of Korean FoodS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Tech and some luck help in arrest of suspected SUV thief
A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an SUV late Wednesday night thanks to technology and a little bit of luck.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Attempted Kidnapping in East County did Not Happen: Sheriff's Dept.
The report of the alleged incident caused concern among parents and students
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
Driver extracted from vehicle after East County crash
A major collision in Santee on Wednesday left two people injured, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Chula Vista Fire investigator and specially trained K-9 partner now on duty
The Chula Vista Fire Department has a new fire investigation team on duty that includes a specially trained arson dog.
NBC San Diego
Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona
Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
kyma.com
8-year-old wakes up from coma after a trampoline accident
SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Students and teachers at a...
San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say
San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
NBC San Diego
‘Please Send Pizza': Strangers Respond to 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Window Sign at Children's Hospital in San Diego
One year and three months. That is how long Viviana Navarrete has been at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She is 13 years old and has acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which requires chemotherapy. “When I first started off, it was really hard and all I wanted to do...
Escondido woman working to recover after brutal domestic violence attack
The woman's boyfriend stabbed and cut her with a knife 25 times all over her body, including in the face, stomach, and arm.
San Diego Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 23-Year-Old Sherie Gil
A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison. Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
