Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m Glad He’s Out Of There’: Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Reacts to Suns’ Kevin Durant Trade
LOS ANGELES — Less than a week ago, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who just made his Dallas Mavericks debut on Wednesday night, found out about his former teammate, Durant, being traded to the Phoenix Suns. Irving had just led the Mavs to a 110-104 road win over the LA Clippers.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says it’s ‘very doubtful’ anything happens at NBA trade deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away. The Indiana Pacers could go a number of different directions in that time, but Rick Carlisle doesn't expect the Pacers to do much. Carlisle was asked if he feels tension during this time of year and what the trade deadline...
Wichita Eagle
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Wizards
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
Former Longhorns F Greg Brown III Waived by Blazers
There are few things in sports more exhilarating than the NBA trade deadline, with the 2023 edition changing the landscape. Former Texas Longhorns have been on the move to the west, with Kevin Durant being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns and Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Interested In Trade For Major Scoring Guard On Tanking Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been included in oodles of trade rumors this season, which make sense, given that they're 25-30 and in danger of squandering a second straight All-NBA season out of 38-year-old superstar power forward LeBron James. The Chosen One can't possibly keep up this superlative scoring too much longer (he's averaging 30 points per game for the second straight year), can he?
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Acquire Jakob Poeltl For Khem Birch & 2024 1st
Jakob Poeltl won't have to travel far. View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after the Toronto Raptors knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the two teams have reportedly worked out a deal to send Poeltl back to Toronto for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Anthony Davis
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports that many rival clubs have put out feelers to the Lakers about the trade availability of star center Anthony Davis. Amico adds that his sources inform him that Los Angeles is rejecting overtures for now. That said, now that moody Brooklyn Nets All-Star power...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee
Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
Wichita Eagle
Now Hog Fans Can Really Start Official Hate for Texas, Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The announcement from the SEC on Thursday evening shouldn't really be that surprising. There are some of us that have been saying all along Texas and Oklahoma would be coming to the league before the 2025 date and now it is official. The news came at...
Wichita Eagle
Texas, Oklahoma Joining the SEC in 2024
Alabama football already has the Texas Longhorns on the schedule for 2023, but starting in 2024, they will be part of the same conference. The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference officially confirmed Thursday night that Texas and Oklahoma will officially be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC July 1, 2024.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Comments / 0