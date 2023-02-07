ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade

The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Wizards

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Former Longhorns F Greg Brown III Waived by Blazers

There are few things in sports more exhilarating than the NBA trade deadline, with the 2023 edition changing the landscape. Former Texas Longhorns have been on the move to the west, with Kevin Durant being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns and Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Still Interested In Trade For Major Scoring Guard On Tanking Team

Your Los Angeles Lakers have been included in oodles of trade rumors this season, which make sense, given that they're 25-30 and in danger of squandering a second straight All-NBA season out of 38-year-old superstar power forward LeBron James. The Chosen One can't possibly keep up this superlative scoring too much longer (he's averaging 30 points per game for the second straight year), can he?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Raptors Acquire Jakob Poeltl For Khem Birch & 2024 1st

Jakob Poeltl won't have to travel far. View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after the Toronto Raptors knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the two teams have reportedly worked out a deal to send Poeltl back to Toronto for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee

Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Now Hog Fans Can Really Start Official Hate for Texas, Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The announcement from the SEC on Thursday evening shouldn't really be that surprising. There are some of us that have been saying all along Texas and Oklahoma would be coming to the league before the 2025 date and now it is official. The news came at...
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Texas, Oklahoma Joining the SEC in 2024

Alabama football already has the Texas Longhorns on the schedule for 2023, but starting in 2024, they will be part of the same conference. The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference officially confirmed Thursday night that Texas and Oklahoma will officially be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC July 1, 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit

After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
DENVER, CO

