On the Podcast: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Guide to Styling a Vogue Cover Shoot
This week’s show starts with a call from Chioma with the very exciting news that Phoebe Philo will be back. Then, Chioma and I got to interview two people with whom we go way back. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue’s global contributing fashion editor at large, joins us in the studio to discuss everything from the nuts and bolts of styling a Vogue cover shoot (including the real story behind the infamous Kamala Harris cover), to what she took away from the much-publicized Kanye West debacle.
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who wore Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
The Discourse Around Madonna’s “Unrecognizable” Face Is Sexist, Ageist, and Depressingly Predictable
At 64, Madonna is living her best life. The global superstar and patron saint of rock-hard abs recently stole the show at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she introduced devilish duo Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who later became the first trans woman in history to win the best pop group/duo performance Grammy award.
The Second Coming of Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu likes to wear clothes that make music when she walks—it’s why today she has strings of bells strapped to her ankles. She also has a tangle of amethyst crystal pendants thrown over her paint-splattered overalls, gigantic silver rings on each finger, rubber bangles stacked up to her elbows, and a red beanie pulled over her hair. Standing on the porch of her South Dallas childhood home, a modest white clapboard house where her mother still lives, she’s serving a look that’s part shamanic priestess, part artist at work. This is a Tuesday in mid-December and the area has been under a tornado watch all morning, unusual for this time of year. But now the clouds have parted, and the normal sounds—birds, traffic—of the tree-lined neighborhood are filtering in. “I grew up listening to these trucks and cars pass by,” she says, motioning toward the freeway, her tiny flip-flop-shod feet jingling as she approaches the door. “The vibration is familiar, soothing, like wind chimes.”
Step Inside Erykah Badu’s Home Studio—or “Badudio”—Where Everything Makes Music
Erykah Badu considers her home studio in Dallas, Texas—or “badudio” as she calls it—a sacred space. “The whole house is an altar, playing homage to creativity,” the neo-soul singer tells Vogue in the latest installment of “Objects of Affection,” a series that explores the favorite things of the world’s most interesting creatives.
Eva Longoria says goodbye to Spain sharing sweet memories with Santiago
Eva Longoria had the time of her life in Spain. The actress shared a reel full of special moments with her son Santiago Enrique Baston, from their time in the beautiful country. “Grateful for all the stolen moments we had in Spain,” she wrote in the caption. ...
Maggie Millner’s Debut Novel-in-Verse Is Sweet, Sad, Sexy—And Undeniably Queer
Ever since the first galleys of Maggie Millner’s novel, Couplets, made their way into the world last year, I’ve heard early readers buzz about the book’s simultaneously mournful and unselfconsciously sexy voice. (One poem in particular, about bondage and the assembly of an IKEA bed, seems to have struck a chord.) In the book, an unnamed narrator dispenses with a life of “sex and teaching, kale and NPR / and the boyfriend at the center I revered” and sees her world crack open and reshape itself soon after an arresting encounter with a woman she can’t stop thinking about.
Collection
Anna October’s life and outlook—personally and professionally—are an object lesson in resilience. To wit, the pre-fall collection was produced in Kyiv, amid missiles and electricity shortages and occasionally sheltering in the metro system. And yet, while October was there, she made a point of taking ballet class and attending a rave in the daytime—since curfew makes nighttime impracticable—that felt “beautiful, sexy, with this will to live to the fullest” (at the end of that event, the crowd broke out in the Ukrainian anthem). On her birthday, New Year’s Eve, she dressed up and ventured out in high heels and a fancy boa.
At Nordstrom, Wales Bonner Celebrates NYFW and Black Storytelling
As New York Fashion Week festivities begin to take over the city, Nordstrom and Wales Bonner partnered with BLACK DISCOURSE for a night of enjoyment at the Stay Cool Bar on 57th Street. The space was envisioned by Graces Wales Bonner and included vintage photographers, old rattan speakers, coffee table books dedicated to Black creatives, and picnic-like seating for a sense of homeliness. The space was inspired by the Wales Bonner Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway “Horizon Blues” and “the craftsmanship that went into the collection,” the designer told Vogue. Also in the room were Saman Archives images that decorated the space to make it complete.
Jennifer Lopez Combined All Her Style Signatures Into One Outfit
It would be pretty easy to dress up as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween. The superstar has an extremely personal, diva-worthy signature style. Over the years, the star has continued to wear a handful of specific items on a steady rotation—whether that be her choice of coats, shoes, or water bottles (we’ll get to that). Yesterday in Los Angeles, Lopez incorporated all of her fashion obsessions into a singular, fabulously cozy outfit.
“She Believed in Magic”—A Celebration of the Life of Photographer Roxanne Lowit
A who’s who of the fashion world joined in a celebration of the life of Roxanne Lowit at NeueHouse last night. Naomi Campbell, Simon Doonan, Donna Karan, Fran Drescher, and Pat Cleveland were among the many who gave tribute to the woman and artist. Among Lowit’s style signatures were...
A Closer Look at Lizzo’s Extravagant Grammys Wardrobe
Congratulations to Lizzo, who picked up Record of the Year for her hit “About Damn Time,” performed, and was nominated in five categories at last night’s star-studded Grammy Awards. For such a momentous occasion, the superstar needed a handful of looks. With the help of legendary stylist Patti Wilson, she really went for it, choosing theatrical silhouettes that were more extravagant and fabulous than the next. “The inspiration really came from Lizzo feeling that she wanted a grand look for the night,” Wilson tells Vogue. “It’s a big night for her, and she wanted all her looks for the night to really encapsulate that; Grand, opulent, important, and really representative of who she is.”
Veteran Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander Has Died Aged 77
Hilary Alexander, one of the original Fleet Street fashion journalists and former fashion director of The Daily Telegraph, who has died age 77, was a prolific reporter and writer who epitomised the fashion-loving, dizzy industry doyenne. With cigarette in hand, spectacles perched on the nose, and favorite faux-Mayan breastplate necklace clanking as she dashed to cover a fashion show—usually in heels—or to interview whichever new designer she had discovered, Hilary, a self-confessed workaholic, was a blur of activity living a life dedicated to her craft.
Fiona Luo and Michael Smith Are Devoted to Rick Owens—And to Each Other
One of the first times I met Fiona Luo and Michael Smith, we had dinner with our friend Sol downtown. By the time I arrived, a bit late, they were already sitting. Smith was wearing a Rick Owens deep V-neck, and Luo a bodycon black jersey dress, also by Owens. When they stood up I realized they were in matching pairs of Owens’s popular Lucite platform boots. I knew of their mutual fascination with Owens, but that dinner was the moment I understood that their devotion to each other was partly rooted in how devoted they are to the American designer. Here, in this episode of Devoted, the pair walk Vogue through their Rick Owens collection.
Who, Exactly, Are ‘People Like’ Harry Styles?
At the 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles’s turntable plinth went the wrong way and his entire dance performance had to be done backwards without warning, leading to a low-level hum of unrehearsed-ness—but that’s not why we’re here. After winning album of the year, Harry Styles thanked his interpreter in sign language, a cute and inclusive moment, but that also isn’t why he’s trending today. Harry Styles wore a harlequin jumpsuit; he later dressed as a human firework. I refuse to speculate on the size of his wick here, but there’s something incredibly arch about performing at the biggest music award show on the planet—American pomp and pageantry at its absolutely delicious, glistening height—in a look that echoes a British working men’s club curtain. Styles elevated a cheap, jazzy, ubiquitous moment of sparkle to Grammys status. But this isn’t why the internet is alight, either.
Michelle Yeoh Toughens Up a Sheer Trench With Platform Boots
As music industry greats gathered for the Grammys in LA last night (February 5)—flexing their fashion muscles in the process—Michelle Yeoh joined her acting peers in London for the Critics’ Circle Awards, dressed in a look that had quiet edge. Florence Pugh arrived in a bold peplum...
What Will Rihanna Wear to the Super Bowl? Vogue Editors Weigh In
The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. And that’s fun and all, but Rihanna’s halftime performance is what has us really buzzing with excitement. It will be the superstar’s first live performance in five years. She’s been busy focusing on motherhood and building up her empire of brands—including Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty—but is finally gracing us with her musical hits once again.
Michelle Pfeiffer Makes a Rare—And Ravishing—Appearance on the Red Carpet
Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2023 collection for Saint Laurent has gone down a storm with the A-list. The latest to fall under the spell of the spring collection? Michelle Pfeiffer, who just wore look 42—a draped long-sleeve dress with power shoulders and ruching around the waist—on the red carpet.
Pamela Anderson Thanks Britney Spears For Her Support
Pamela Anderson is Team Britney. While promoting her memoir on ET Canada, the Baywatch alum shared that she mailed Britney Spears a letter following the singer’s public show of support amid the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. “I wrote her a letter back. Hopefully she’s...
My Quest for Perfect Timothée Chalamet Hair
I was blessed with my mom’s natural curls, but growing up, I thought of this more as a curse. In high school, I’d wake up extra early each morning to methodically straighten my locks into a Justin Bieber-esque swoop. I’d avoid pool parties or swimming altogether, knowing the second my hair gets wet, it would start spiraling. I hated it! But then again, who could blame me: My tricky texture falls somewhere between straight and super curly—it’s more of a wavy curl—and I simply had no idea how to work with them. Even throughout my 20s, blow-drying it straight into a side-parted pompadour style just seemed easier and more convenient.
