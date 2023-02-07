ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemens Energy: EU green deal lacks details on implementation

 3 days ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Plans by the European Union to loosen state aid rules in order to boost local industry and compete with U.S. support schemes tackle the right issues but lack clarity over implementation and, more importantly, speed, Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) said.

"The most important issue is not how big the programme is and how many billions are behind it, but how to implement it faster," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch told journalists after presenting first-quarter results.

