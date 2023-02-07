ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

A Huge Brewfest In Winter? Because Missoula, That’ Why.

Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One More Option for Valentine’s Day in Missoula, But They Might Be Busy

Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week

The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
MISSOULA, MT
z100missoula.com

What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips

When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula County Attorney Pens New Book on Prosecutor Trauma

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events

Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy