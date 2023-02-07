Read full article on original website
Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Valentine’s Day is a nice distraction in the middle of February in Montana. Some ignore the day and enjoy being single, while others are looking for love in Missoula. For those that choose to embrace the day, and feel sexy, Missoula has options for you. Spice up the day and get intimate with that special someone. After all Valentine’s Day this year is on a Tuesday, and we all know that is the sexiest day of the week. Here are some options for you to make the most out of the romantic holiday. Cue the “sexy music”.
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Outlandish events centered around weed culture have been popping up frequently ever since Marijuana has become legal in the state of Montana. Now there is a stoner comedy show. Seriously. It wasn't that long ago when you could do serious prison time for possessing Marijuana. Then, like magic, one day...
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
What started as a small project four years ago is setting records now, and breaking more than a few hearts of Missoula's senior citizens as complete strangers reach out in love and joy. And those authors are much, much younger. The results of the collaboration, which I was shown on...
When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees chose to pass on all three finalists for the vacant position of Missoula County Superintendent of Public Schools. Following up on the next steps to find a new Superintendent, KGVO News reached out to...
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
