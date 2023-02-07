Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.

