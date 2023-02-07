Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Oregon
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera free
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock Society
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, Turkey
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
Gresham police seek help locating missing 59-year-old man with dementia
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Police say Gary Chiccino Jr., 59, left his care home in the 2300 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and has not returned. Chiccino reportedly suffers...
Yamhill man killed after running vehicle into tree
A Yamhill man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday after striking a tree, authorities said.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eight grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
Salem police officers will start wearing body cameras on Monday
SALEM, Ore. — After two years of planning, officers in the Salem Police Department will start wearing body cameras on February 13. The cameras will be worn by officers on patrol and detectives working in the field. "This technology is just another tool in that plan behind the idea...
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
Gresham police: Pedestrian dies in fatal crash involving vehicle
A male pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic collision with a vehicle in Gresham Wednesday night, police said.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
Police: Man who hid in NE Portland home after car chase was wanted for ID theft
Police say the wanted man who was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in Northeast Portland on Monday evening had body armor, guns and ammo, and someone else’s work ID and driver’s license inside his car. Levi Jon Lapage, 32, had an open felony warrant from...
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
