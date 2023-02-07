Read full article on original website
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com
U.S. stocks fall as Treasury yields rise; Lyft tumbles
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling on Friday, with the major indexes on pace to close out the week on a downtrend. At 9:49 ET (14:49 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 16 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.6%.
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
investing.com
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s head of advanced solutions Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon's Demissie said,...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
investing.com
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business...
investing.com
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
investing.com
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
investing.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price has dropped more than 2% over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour drop in the altcoin’s price has resulted in ADA’s price breaking below a positive trend line. Technical indicators on ADA’s daily...
investing.com
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
investing.com
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings. The Bank of England is exploring the integration of digital currencies into the financial system. The proposed limit is set to a minimum of 10,000 pounds and a maximum of 20,000 pounds approximately, roughly $12,000 to $24,000. The limit aims...
investing.com
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
investing.com
Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts
© Reuters Kraken Pays $30 Million Fine and Shuts Down Staking Service in SEC Settlement, the Crypto Mom Reacts. Kraken has agreed to pay $30 million in fines and close its crypto-staking services as part of a settlement with the SEC. The crypto community has been outraged by the...
investing.com
Tesla, after recent cuts, raises starting price of Model Y in China
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has increased the starting price of its Model Y crossovers by 0.8% to 261,900 yuan ($38,577.11) in China, after the company's aggressive price cuts at the beginning of the year ignited demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) raised the price for the rear-wheel drive version of Model Y by...
investing.com
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
investing.com
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build
Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
