LHSAA soccer 2nd round schedule

2nd Round

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

No. 9 Mt. Carmet at No. 8 Lafayette

No. 10 Southside at No. 7 Northshore

Division II

No. 16 North Desoto at No. 1 St. Thomas More

No. 9 David Thibodaux at No. 8 Parkway

No. 14 Ruston at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic

No. 6 Neville at No. 22 North Vermilion

Division III

No. 14 Cecilia at No. 3 St. Michael

Division IV

No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana at No. 8 Louise McGehee

No. 6 Newman 4, No. 11 Westminster 1

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

No. 14 Lafayette at No. 3 Mandeville

No. 15 Southside at No. 2 St. Paul's

Division II

No. 12 Teurlings at No. 5 Holy Cross

No. 10 David Thibodaux at No. 7 Grace King

No. 15 North Vermilion at No. 2 St. Thomas More

Division III

No. 16 Cecilia at No. 1 University Lab

No. 4 The Willow School at No. 20 Morgan City

Division IV

No. 1 Newman at No. 17 Lafayette Christian

No. 9 Ascension Episcopal at No. 8 Country Day

No. 20 Westminster Christian at No. 13 Loyola Prep

No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana at No. 19 Evangel

1st Round

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

No. 16 Hahnville 2, No. 17 New Iberia 0

No. 8 Lafayette 2, No. 25 Central Lafourche 1

No. 4 C.E. Byrd 4, No. 29 Acadiana 0

No. 10 Southside 5, No. 23 Benton 2

Division II

No. 1 St. Thomas More 8, No. 32 Northwood-Shreve 0

No. 9 David Thibodaux 3, No. 24 Academy of Our Lake 1

No. 3 Teurlings Catholic 8, No. 30 South Lafourche 0

No. 14 Ruston 2, No. 19 Beau Chene 0

No. 22 North Vermilion 1, No. 11 Tioga 0

No. 7 Terrebone 6, No. 26 Comeaux 0

Division III

No. 1 Archbishop Hannan 8, No. 32 St. Martinville 0

No. 5 E.D. White 8, No. 28 Kaplan 0

No. 4 St. Louis Catholic 8, No. 29 Morgan City 0

No. 14 Cecilia 5, No. 19 Ursuline 0

No. 7 Vandebilt Catholic 8, No. 26 Erath 0

Division IV

No. 17 Dunham 3, No. 16 Catholic - New Iberia 1

No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana 3, No. 24 St. Frederick 1

No. 5 Covenant Christian 7, No. 28 Highland Baptist 1

No. 13 Ouachita Christian 6, No. 20 Acadiana Renaissance 1

No. 14 Houma Christian 6, No. 19 Opelousas Catholic 0

No. 11 Westminster 7, No. 22 Ascension Episcopal 1

No. 6 Newman 8, No. 27 Vermilion Catholic 0

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 10, No. 26 Lafayette Christian 0

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

No. 1 Catholic B.R. 7, No. 32 New Iberia 0

No. 14 Lafayette 4, No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois 3

No. 15 Southside 1, No. 18 Acadiana 0

Division II

No. 9 Caddo Magnet 10, No. 24 Beau Chene 2

No. 12 Teurlings 7, No. 21 Lakeshore 0

No. 10 David Thibodaux 2, No. 23 Riverdale 1

No. 15 North Vermilion 3, No. 18 South Lafourche 1

No. 2 St. Thomas More 8, No. 31 North Desoto 0

Division III

No. 16 Cecilia 2, No. 17 Erath 1

No. 9 Parkview Baptist 4, No. 24 St. Martinville 0

No. 20 Morgan City 3, No. 13 Kenner Discovery 2

Division IV

No. 17 Lafayette Christian 1 (PKs), No. 16 Catholic N.I. 1

No. 9 Ascension Episcopal 5, No. 24 Calvary Baptist 1

No. 13 Loyola Prep 1, No. 20 Westminster Christian 0

No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana 8, No. 30 Fisher 0

No. 11 Pope John Paul II 3, No. 22 Vermilion Catholic 0

No. 6 Grace Christian 1, No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance 0

