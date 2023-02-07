17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno

More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.

Fresno police say they responded to numerous calls of intersection takeovers and car stunts throughout the city on Sunday night.

Officers issued 24 citations and tow trucks hauled away 17 cars that will remain impounded for the next 30 days.

Investigators say additional seizure orders have been issued for vehicles they witnessed taking part in illegal street racing and reckless driving.