Fresno, CA

17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yevPa_0kerEFnf00

More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.

Fresno police say they responded to numerous calls of intersection takeovers and car stunts throughout the city on Sunday night.

Officers issued 24 citations and tow trucks hauled away 17 cars that will remain impounded for the next 30 days.

Investigators say additional seizure orders have been issued for vehicles they witnessed taking part in illegal street racing and reckless driving.

Comments / 14

southeast
2d ago

that's why I don't see any mustang players flying in my neighborhood!! now we talk!! good job! and guess what? these kids will do it again. it will be nice to suspend their licenses in general.

Reply
10
Blue eye bunny
3d ago

Good, this kids got time/$$ to do this behavior, then I hope they have an excuse from their car insurance going up.

Reply
9
hoofinaround
2d ago

The uptick in this is likely caused by teens having access to mommy and daddy's nice rides, or mommy and daddy buy them super nice cars! When I was a kid, most of us got the Ole hand me down station wagon, van, or family car. There were a few of us (self included) that got classic muscle cars, but not as many as the former. Not to mention, most of us had jobs and had to pay for our own fuel, car repairs/upgrades, and insurance/registration. Left little money to waste on doing burnouts lol

Reply
2
 

More
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
