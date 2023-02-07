ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?

There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVZ

Big Ol’ Fish: Congrats to our anglers

Winter does not stop our fishermen and women in Central Oregon, no! Send us your great catches from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook

In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE

