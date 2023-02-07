Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Related
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
KGW
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
KTVZ
Big Ol’ Fish: Congrats to our anglers
Winter does not stop our fishermen and women in Central Oregon, no! Send us your great catches from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook
In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen
Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow
(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged. On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
‘Diasters are never planned:’ Oregon rescuers rush to help earthquake victims
As the death toll and injuries climb following the devastating earthquakes impacting Turkey and Syria, some in Oregon are working to help those impacted in any way they can, including some boarding flights overseas to join in search and rescue operations.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Comments / 0