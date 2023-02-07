Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
KTVZ
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday’s arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard’s adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details...
KTVZ
Florida officials discussed AP African American Studies course with College Board for months before initial rejection
The testing organization behind a new advanced high school class in African American studies met several times and exchanged emails over the past year with Florida officials to discuss the course, the state Education Department said, amid a roiling national debate over how politics intersects with the teaching of history.
Comments / 0